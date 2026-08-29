Red Bull reserve driver Yuki Tsunoda has insisted that his focus is still on securing a seat on the Formula 1 grid for the F1 2027 season.

It comes after the Japanese driver urged interested teams to “call me” following his impressive comeback drive at last weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix.

Yuki Tsunoda not prepared to give up on F1 2027 dream

Having been demoted to a reserve driver role for 2026, Tsunoda made a surprise return to the F1 grid at Zandvoort last weekend after Isack Hadjar was ruled out with a wrist injury.

Liam Lawson deputised for Hadjar at Red Bull, allowing Tsunoda to slot into his old Racing Bulls seat alongside rookie Arvid Lindblad.

Tsunoda narrowly missed out on a points finish, crossing the line one place ahead of Lindblad in 11th.

Analysis: Dutch Grand Prix

Dutch GP Conclusions: No tears for Zandvoort, Verstappen power play, Lawson makes his case

Ferrari biggest strategy blunder emerges after Hamilton Dutch GP frustration

Speaking to PlanetF1.com after the race, Tsunoda quipped that teams yet to finalise their driver lineups for the F1 2027 season should approach him.

He said: “It’s up to my manager, and other teams that have not decided yet on next year’s lineup, if they want to have me or not. But they should.”

Tsunoda’s return at Zandvoort came just days after widespread reports claimed that he is in talks with Meyer Shank Racing over a switch to IndyCar for next season.

Asked if his return at Zandvoort has altered his mindset regarding his plans for 2027, Tsunoda insisted that regaining a permanent F1 seat remains his priority.

He told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets: “No. It’s not my job to look at that stuff. I completely leave it to my manager and my job is to just drive fast and that stuff.

“My mentality is always in Formula 1. My main goal is to always be driving in Formula 1 and have success. So that’s always there no matter what.

“But I also don’t want to be staying in the garage [as a reserve driver] for two years. I want to drive as well.

“So if something doesn’t potentially happen or I can’t find a seat for next year, I’ll have to do other series.

“But I’ve always thought until the moment I hit the track next year, my mentality will always be Formula 1.”

One potential avenue for Tsunoda closed earlier this week as Alpine confirmed that Franco Colapinto will remain with the team for 2027.

That has left five teams – Red Bull, Racing Bulls, Aston Martin, Haas and Cadillac – yet to officially confirm their driver lineups for next season.

Red Bull and Racing Bulls are expected to field unchanged lineups for 2027, with Hadjar staying alongside Max Verstappen at the senior team and Lawson partnering Lindblad at the Faenza-based outfit.

Haas is understood to have previously expressed an interest in signing Tsunoda in 2024, but the team is thought to be prioritising other targets amid lingering doubts over Esteban Ocon’s seat for 2027.

Tsunoda has a long-term relationship with Honda, Red Bull’s former engine partner which entered a new technical partnership with Aston Martin at the start of this year.

However, Fernando Alonso is expected to remain with the team for 2027.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Jonathan Wheatley makes surprise F1 paddock return after Audi exit