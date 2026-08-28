Ferrari has revealed Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc’s race suits for the Italian Grand Prix as the team prepares to celebrate Michael Schumacher’s legacy at Monza.

As reported by PlanetF1.com on Thursday, it emerged this week that Ferrari will pay tribute to Schumacher at the team’s home race.

Ferrari reveals Michael Schumacher race suits for Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc

The Scuderia is set to run a special livery in honour of the seven-time world champion, 30 years on from his first season with the team in 1996.

Next weekend’s race at Monza will also mark 20 years since Schumacher announced his first retirement from F1 moments after winning the 2006 Italian Grand Prix, his penultimate victory for Ferrari.

Ahead of an expected car livery reveal next week, Ferrari has offered the first glimpse of the Schumacher-inspired race suits Hamilton and Leclerc will wear at Monza (below).

The tweaked design features seven stars on the back in a nod to each of Schumacher’s title triumphs, with the design replicated on the drivers’ race boots.

Schumacher’s logo is also present on the waist beneath the race numbers of Hamilton and Leclerc.

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Ferrari has run a one-off livery at Monza in each season stretching back to 2022, with the late three-time world champion Niki Lauda the focus of last year’s celebrations.

Schumacher claimed five of his seven titles with Ferrari, initially retiring from the sport at the end of 2006 before returning for a three-year spell with Mercedes between 2010 and 2012.

Schumacher was replaced by Hamilton at Mercedes for the 2013 season, with the British driver going on to equal the German’s record of seven world championships in 2020.

Now 57, Schumacher has not been seen in public since suffering severe head injuries in a skiing accident in December 2013.

The nature of his condition is unknown.

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