Isack Hadjar sought advice over his recent wrist injury by contacting seven-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez.

The Spanish rider won his seventh title in the premier class last season but has been no stranger to injuries himself, having suffered multiple heavy accidents during his career.

Isack Hadjar injury advice received after reaching out to MotoGP legend

Hadjar missed the Dutch Grand Prix last weekend after injuring his left wrist, with Liam Lawson having subbed in at Red Bull for the weekend.

The French driver is expected to be fit again for next weekend’s Italian Grand Prix, though confirmation has not yet come through from the team at time of writing.

Marquez himself revealed that Hadjar had been in touch, with the Ducati rider having spent significant portions of recent seasons on the sidelines through various injuries – most recently earlier in 2026 after fracturing his foot in a sprint crash at Le Mans.

A career-changing accident came for Marquez at Jerez back in 2020, breaking his right humerus in a terrifying highside crash which forced him to miss the rest of the season, with multiple surgical procedures having taken place in the subsequent years.

With his own extreme examples of injury tales to share, then, Marquez revealed the Red Bull driver had been in contact for advice.

Marquez told the official MotoGP website: “Hadjar contacted me. I’m not a doctor, of course, but just [for] advice because sometimes for a rider, driver in this case, it’s super difficult because sometimes you feel that ‘okay, maybe I can’, but it’s difficult to accept that ‘okay, I will jump [skip] the race and I will prepare in a better way for the next one.’

“I learned in the past that missing one race will not change your life. Missing [more] or [a] worsening injury because you ride too early, it can change your life.

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“My life changed a lot since the Jerez injury, so I tried to give that advice to Isack. I think he took the correct decision because he has a long career in front [of him].”

Despite his injury, Hadjar spent the majority of the Dutch Grand Prix weekend in the paddock with Red Bull, staying present with the team as Lawson piloted his car to a seventh-place finish on Sunday.

Lawson continued to deputise for Hadjar at Mugello on Wednesday, undertaking Pirelli tyre testing for its 2027 compounds.

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