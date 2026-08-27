Alpine has confirmed its driver line-up for F1 2027, with Franco Colapinto retained alongside Pierre Gasly for another season.

The Argentine’s improved form in 2027 has seen the Enstone-based squad eager to retain his services.

Franco Colapinto and Pierre Gasly confirmed as Alpine’s 2027 drivers

Franco Colapinto will remain on the grid in 2027, with Alpine signing him for a third consecutive season alongside the experienced Pierre Gasly.

After a difficult first season with Alpine last year, Colapinto has emerged as a consistent force in the midfield this year, with six points finishes from the 12 races so far.

Included in these results were two career-best finishes in two consecutive weekends, with Colapinto scoring seventh place in Miami to eclipse his eighth-place finish with Williams in Azerbaijan two years ago.

Immediately after achieving this result, he went one better again in Montreal, scoring sixth place. He has since scored three more points finishes, which is no mean feat as Alpine has slipped backward in the midfield relative to its early-season strength as Racing Bulls and Audi have outdeveloped the Enstone squad.

12 months on from Alpine confirming Pierre Gasly on a long-term deal, Colapinto has been confirmed alongside the French driver on what is understood to be a single-year extension.

“I am very pleased to remain with this team in 2027,” the Argentine said.

“I feel very happy and very settled here, and it’s been even better that we have made significant progress this year compared to last.

“We have a lot more milestones to reach, and I know the team is working so hard in finding performance and making the car better and better.

“Our long-term goals are obvious – to compete and win – and I am grateful to the team, Flavio and Steve, for the trust placed in me to be one of its drivers going into the future. I’m looking forward to seeing how everything plays out and focusing on my job on-track first and foremost.”

With Colapinto having raised his game in 2026, the Argentine revealed his increased level of comfort in the sport and with Alpine when he spoke to the media, including PlanetF1.com, at the Dutch Grand Prix.

“I think I’m in a much better place, much happier, more comfortable, more experienced,” he said.

“I think that’s most important for the way that you improve the most and the way that you go forward, learning from all the races that you’ve done, and I think this last part of 2025, at this time of the year, was very good.

“The way I kept learning and improving with a pretty difficult car, and I feel in a better place this year and more comfortable. I think, still, of course, needing to to work in a lot of areas like every driver.

“I think I have a lot to still improve and work on. But yeah, I’m quite happy with the improvement and with how I feel with the team, with the car.”

With the notoriously difficult-to-impress Flavio Briatore having opted to retain Colapinto, rather than look elsewhere, the Italian said consistency is a vital factor to consider when it comes to driver considerations.

“We are very happy to confirm our driver line-up for 2027 with Franco staying as a race driver alongside Pierre,” he said.

“For me, having consistency is very important. We are now settled from a driver point of view, and I have said many times that, while this is an important piece of the puzzle, the most significant thing we have to get right is designing and building a fast race car which absolutely remains our number one priority.

“We have seen Franco truly grow and mature into a great driver this year. His results in Miami and Montreal especially confirmed what I already knew: Franco belongs in Formula 1, and he belongs at this team.

“I expect both Franco, and Pierre, to continue doing a fantastic job on track and for the entire team to push relentlessly until we are fighting, and winning, at the front end of this sport.”

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