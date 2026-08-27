Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said he “cannot see Formula 1 without Max Verstappen” after confirmation that he will remain with Red Bull.

Verstappen signed on for an extra two years at Red Bull, contracting him until 2030 with the team with which he has won all four of his titles to date.

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News broke ahead of last weekend that Verstappen’s Formula 1 future having been secured, after the Dutchman aired frequent public concerns about the 2026 regulations and talks understood to have taken place with McLaren over a potential switch.

He ultimately decided against a team change or retirement from Formula 1, sticking it out with a Red Bull team he has described as his “second family.”

Given Verstappen’s status within Formula 1 and wider motorsport, Domenicali was glad to see the back of the reports surrounding Verstappen and what might have come of his future, knowing he will be in Formula 1 for the seasons to come.

“The news of Max staying at Red Bull for the next couple of years is a cherry on the cake for this weekend,” Domenicali said in Zandvoort.

“It’s great news. Very proud and happy because Max is a world champion, world-class person that has a great personality in the sport, and I cannot see Formula 1 without him.

“So, really very happy that this news now is official, and all these talks that have been happening so far will be out of place.

“Now, I’m sure that the focus is for the team to be as good as possible to give Max the best car that they can.”

Verstappen admitted that staying in Formula 1 outright had been a consideration for him this season, with retirement having been on the cards.

Having previously warned about the potential pitfalls of the 2026 regulations, the Red Bull driver has undertaken talks with key stakeholders in the sport and, after discussion, is hopeful about the direction power units will be taking in the coming seasons.

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“I think I was closer to retiring than changing team, but all good,” he told PlanetF1.com and other media at Zandvoort.

“I have to say, after the first few races, I said to Laurent [Mekies]: ‘Don’t come to me with any kind of questions about the future because I didn’t even know if I want to stay.’

“We always kept it very open. I love racing, and I think I had a lot of very good discussions with F1, but also with the FIA, and I think we are, let’s say, slowly working towards something that becomes better and better.

“Also from my side, I adapted, I accept the situation that I think we’re all in, and just trying to make the best of that.

“I think also with the year that I signed to it, again, opens up the door maybe, when potentially the V8s come in to look at that again as well.”

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