The final judgment on the events of the Monaco Grand Prix could take several weeks to reach, FIA sources have confirmed.

The International Court of Appeal met in Paris on Tuesday to hear cases presented by McLaren and Red Bull regarding the outcome of the Monaco Grand Prix.

FIA considers McLaren and Red Bull appeals over Monaco Grand Prix result

The final result of the Monaco Grand Prix should be known in the next two to three weeks, with judges having heard submissions from the two appealing teams in a closed-doors hearing in Paris.

McLaren and Red Bull opted to take their cases to the FIA’s International Court of Appeal, with the two teams aggrieved by the events of June’s race in Monte Carlo.

A series of seven time penalties were meted out to six drivers, due to having been found speeding in the pitlane.

These included Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes’ George Russell, McLaren’s Oscar Piastri, and the two Alpine drivers, Franco Colapinto and Pierre Gasly.

However, a mistake in the FOM-administered timing loops created uncertainty as to whether any of these drivers had actually committed any transgression, with the error revealed in the decision documents pertaining to Gasly’s appeal.

Gasly’s penalties were the only ones that could be appealed post-race, as he did not serve them at a pit stop, while the other five did – Alpine’s ability and decision to leave Gasly out on track to have the penalty applied to his race time rather than serving at a pit stop opened the door of opportunity for the team to appeal the decision.

With five of the drivers serving in-race penalties, Alpine opted against bringing Pierre Gasly in to serve his penalty for an alleged speeding incident – opening the door for the Enstone-based squad to lodge a Right of Review petition as Gasly was demoted to seventh after finishing third on the road.

Alpine was successful in its argument, with the stewards confirming that no incident of Gasly speeding in the pitlane could be confirmed and, as a consequence, rescinded the time penalty that had been applied to him, reinstating Gasly to third place.

However, it’s not yet clear whether it will be Gasly or Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar who is finally awarded the position, as the aforementioned teams opted to escalate the matter.

The exact arguments presented by McLaren and Red Bull in their court hearing have not been revealed, citing confidentiality reasons, although PlanetF1.com understands from senior sources that a prominent factor has been highlighting the belief that the stewards acted outside of their remit in rescinding the penalty that resulted in the race’s reclassification.

While it’s understood the case could take two to three weeks to examine before the verdict is communicated by the FIA, there is the possibility of a decision being made in a shorter timeline.

Speaking on Sunday, ahead of the hearing, McLaren boss Andrea Stella spoke of the logic behind his team’s decision to escalate the issue to the ICA, citing the need to create a precedent regarding the post-race events.

“We go to the hearing at the International Court of Appeal with, if you want, a double intent,” he said.

“The first intent is more general than the interest of McLaren.

“We think that the process that happened after the race in Monaco is a process that needs to be reviewed, from fairness for all competitors.

“The fact that the penalty was removed introduces some significant elements of concern, and we would like to take the opportunity of the International Court of Appeal for a clarification of this aspect.

“There’s obviously more related to this case. It can go into the technical aspects of how the pit limiter speed was calculated. But for me, at the high level, is more the fairness and the principle that needs to be clarified and possibly reinstated, because I think what happened sets some significant concerns.

“The second aspect is the interest of McLaren ourselves. We not only have this level of concern, but we were also materially penalised for having served a penalty that is not appealable, and this even cost us points in the championship.

“So there is, I think, a general interest for Formula 1 and the sport and the integrity of the sport, and there’s a material interest for McLaren in terms of our championship impact.

“So these are the two points of view, the two perspectives that we would like to pursue and seek clarification for in the coming International Court of Appeal.”

It is the first time an F1 team appeal has gone before the FIA’s higher court of the ICA since 2019, with the most recent case being Alfa Romeo’s appeal against a start clutch infringement at the German Grand Prix, involving Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi, with the appeal being deemed inadmissible.

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