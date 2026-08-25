Lewis Hamilton and the FIA feature prominently as we take a fast-paced look through Tuesday’s key F1 headlines.

Hamilton has apologised publicly for his Ferrari radio and TV comments made at the Dutch Grand Prix. Meanwhile, the FIA has condemned online abuse directed towards its stewards following a Franco Colapinto penalty. All of this and more, so let’s get to it.

Lewis Hamilton backs down on Ferrari criticism

A frustrated Hamilton hit out at Ferrari’s Dutch GP strategy both over team radio, and in the TV pen post-race.

The bluntness of Hamilton’s comments were eye-opening. The seven-time world champion has since revisited them, and issued a public apology.

Read more – Lewis Hamilton takes responsibility for Dutch GP ‘radio and TV’ comments

FIA condemns abuse aimed at stewards

Formula 1’s governing body, the FIA, has issued a statement, calling out abuse targeting its officials, following incidents after the Dutch Grand Prix.

The abuse targeted officials working the Zandvoort race for applying a penalty to Alpine’s Franco Colapinto.

Read more – FIA releases statement after stewards targeted by abuse over Colapinto penalty

Kimi Antonelli set for FIA Italian GP grid penalty

Kimi Antonelli is set to start his home race from the back of the field.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff confirmed this, and discussed the state of play for George Russell, who is also facing a grid drop down the line in F1 2026.

Read more – Kimi Antonelli braced for Italian GP penalty with George Russell ‘discussions ongoing’

George Russell ‘no deployment’ Mercedes claim after Piastri pass

Russell was not even looking in his mirrors at the point where Oscar Piastri appeared on his inside at the Dutch Grand Prix.

The McLaren driver struck out of nowhere, as Russell bemoaned “no deployment” from the Mercedes engine.

Read more – George Russell makes Mercedes deployment claim after Piastri overtake

Fernando Alonso explains Honda ‘back to square one’ verdict

Aston Martin has taken another step forward at the Dutch Grand Prix, so says Alonso.

However, the upgraded Honda engine left Alonso with a feeling of “back to square one” amid driveability concerns.

Read more – Alonso hails Aston Martin breakthrough amid ‘back to square one’ Honda claim

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next – Fresh details confirmed about Max Verstappen’s extended Red Bull deal