Lewis Hamilton has taken responsibility for his blunt comments made over Ferrari team radio, and in front of the TV cameras, at a “tough” Dutch Grand Prix.

Hamilton has vowed to “be better” after his frustrations regarding Ferrari strategy led to some stinging remarks. Hamilton said that he has revisited his comments made, triggering a public apology.

Lewis Hamilton says Dutch GP frustration not his ‘best version’

An unhappy Hamilton could frequently be heard in broadcasted team radio clips during the Dutch Grand Prix, as Ferrari hesitated on his request to be moved ahead of teammate Charles Leclerc, in order to attack Mercedes’ George Russell ahead.

That included Hamilton sarcastically admonishing Ferrari for “a great way of wasting time guys, good job.”

After finishing the race in P4, Hamilton, in a further radio outburst, said that Ferrari “weren’t unlucky” and that the team’s indecisiveness “cost us P3.”

Meanwhile, Hamilton told the Formula 1 website that “I want to win. I’m here to win.”

He added: “It is difficult when you are looking ahead and you see the two Mercedes drivers, they get the call and it’s done, and they execute straight away.

“They let Kimi by and let him get on with the race. I was on a different strategy and it’s not the same here.”

Hamilton has since had time to reflect on his comments, which he says were made in the heat of the moment.

Nonetheless, he took accountability for his actions.

In an Instagram post, Hamilton wrote: “A tough weekend, but we leave with valuable points for the team and signs that we’re moving in the right direction.

“I’m incredibly proud of everyone back at the factory who continues to bring updates, find performance and push us forward.

“To the team at the track, thank you. The commitment and effort never go unnoticed. We still have work to do, particularly over one lap, but we’ll keep digging in, learning and improving together.

“I’ve listened back to some of my radio and TV comments. In the heat of the moment frustration can come out, especially when you care as deeply as I do. But that wasn’t the best version of me. I take responsibility for that, and I’ll be better.

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“That passion comes from believing in this team, the people in it, and what we’re building together. The direction is clear. The belief is there. And the fight is absolutely still on.

“Thank you for sticking with us and with me. We’ll keep building, keep pushing and keep fighting.

“We’re coming.”

Hamilton slipped to third in the Drivers’ standings after Zandvoort. P1 Kimi Antonelli is 59 points up the road.

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