Max Verstappen will start last on a 101-kart grid to try to attempt each one of them, on a purpose-built circuit in a first-of-its-kind race at Silverstone.

The event will be streamed live on Disney+ on September 16, in what is being dubbed ‘Max vs 100’ as the four-time World Champion takes on a new kind of challenge.

Max Verstappen to attempt to overtake 100 kart racers in latest non-F1 test

The Dutch driver began his career, as all young drivers do, in karting, winning World and European titles throughout the categories before graduating to Formula 3 in 2014.

He had famously completed just one season in car racing before becoming Formula 1’s youngest-ever driver with Toro Rosso in 2015.

In September, he will return to karts to look to take on a 100-kart grid on a specially-designed circuit at Silverstone, pitting his talents alongside a variety of drivers from other walks of life, such as ultrarunner Arda Saatçi, famed basketball coach Chris ‘Lethal Shooter’ Matthews, and freestyle mountain biker, Matt Jones.

Competition from other professions will come from people such as content creators and streamers, as well as everyday fans from around the world.

The track has been designed by David Terrien, well-known for putting kart circuits together and a 50-kart shakedown has since taken place to trial the circuit, though it is not expected to be an easy task for the Red Bull driver.

“I think to overtake 100 cars is going to be extremely difficult,” said Sebastian Job, Red Bull simracing driver.

“We did it with 50 [drivers], and even that was a challenge to do it in the allotted time. He’s got his work cut out for him big time.”

Verstappen, who recently signed an extended contract with Red Bull, added: “In go-karts you learn all the basics: starts, defending, overtaking.

“Of course, I spent a long period of my life go-karting, so it’s always nice to return. It’s about understanding the grip of the go-kart. I’ve done so many years in go-karting that you quite naturally get back into things.”

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Admitting he was looking forward to “seeing the carnage unfold in front of me”, Verstappen also backed himself to complete this challenge – albeit with a caveat.

“I would like to believe so,” he said when asked if he could beat 100 drivers on the same circuit, “but it really depends on a lot of different things.”

He added with a smile: “It just depends on how bad they are.”

‘Max vs 100’ will air live on streaming service Disney+ on Wednesday 16 September, in the week following Formula 1’s first visit to the all-new Madring circuit for the Spanish Grand Prix.

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