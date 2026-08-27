Lando Norris has announced a fly-on-the-wall documentary series will be heading to the Prime Video streaming service next year.

The reigning World Champion has sporadically posted videos on his YouTube channel over the years, particularly through his ‘LandoLOG’ vlogs, but that will be taken further in a deal with Amazon, releasing a three-part series in 2027.

Lando Norris announces Prime Video docuseries

Norris has posted video updates which have chronicled his time in the upper echelons of motorsport, going back to Formula 2 testing, driving different McLaren models, meeting MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi, as well as a more recent video which he filmed in the aftermath of winning the Drivers’ Championship for the first time.

However, that will be taken up a notch and the McLaren driver has taken the opportunity to record himself at different intervals in the season so far, with Prime Video set to release a three-part docuseries, currently with the working title of Lando, next season.

The series is set to be produced by Box to Box Films, the production company behind the hit Netflix series, Drive to Survive.

Norris announced the news on his social media channels, addressing his followers while holding a handheld camera: “You might have seen me with this camera over the course of this season, and that is because we have some pretty awesome news to share.

“We’re filming a documentary along with Prime Video, and it’s going to be taking you well into depth about my life, about my whole life away from the racetrack, so the stuff that you never really see.

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“Some of you might have seen over the course of my career my own videos, my LandoLOGs, where I get to try and take you behind the scenes, but this is going to be way bigger, way better, and for a lot of you, you’re a part of that journey.

“This is my chance to get to share more of that with you, because you’re always there supporting me every single weekend. So you pretty much are the reason I do all of this, and I’m just very excited to share this all with you. It’ll be coming out next season, 2027.”

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