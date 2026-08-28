Former Ferrari driver Jean Alesi says Lewis Hamilton’s “complaints” about the team at the Dutch Grand Prix were “out of place.”

And he has reminded the seven-time world champion that the Scuderia “deserves respect.”

Lewis Hamilton ‘complaints out of place’ at Dutch Grand Prix

Hamilton cut a frustrated figure at the Zandvoort last weekend after being stuck behind teammate Charles Leclerc, ultimately missing out on a podium finish to Mercedes driver George Russell.

The former Mercedes driver sarcastically congratulated the team on “a great way of losing time” over team radio before brushing off the suggestion that he was unlucky at the end of the race.

He told race engineer Carlo Santi: “We weren’t unlucky. We lost time earlier on and that cost us P3.”

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Speaking to PlanetF1.com and other media outlets after the race, Hamilton drew an unflattering comparison between Ferrari and Mercedes, pointing out that his former employers imposed team orders “straight away” on Russell and Kimi Antonelli.

PlanetF1.com data analyst Uros Radovanovic found this week that the time Hamilton lost behind Leclerc effectively denied him a place on the podium at Zandvoort (below).

Alesi has taken issue with Hamilton’s criticism of Ferrari, arguing that being stuck behind Leclerc did not cost him third place.

He told Corriere della Sera: “I found Hamilton’s complaints over the radio and in the post-race interviews to be out of place.

“Granted, Charles didn’t give way straight away, but I don’t think that was the reason he missed out on the podium.

“It’s just that Lewis has a big personality; he’s an asset, but he commands a certain amount of respect.

“I’d remind us all – and him too – that Ferrari is Ferrari. It deserves respect.

“Even when it doesn’t immediately comply with his requests.”

Hamilton has since issued an apology for his criticism of Ferrari via social media.

He wrote: “A tough weekend, but we leave with valuable points for the team and signs that we’re moving in the right direction.

“I’m incredibly proud of everyone back at the factory who continues to bring updates, find performance and push us forward.

“To the team at the track, thank you. The commitment and effort never go unnoticed. We still have work to do, particularly over one lap, but we’ll keep digging in, learning and improving together.

“I’ve listened back to some of my radio and TV comments. In the heat of the moment frustration can come out, especially when you care as deeply as I do.

“But that wasn’t the best version of me. I take responsibility for that, and I’ll be better.

“That passion comes from believing in this team, the people in it and what we’re building together.

“The direction is clear. The belief is there. And the fight is absolutely still on.

“Thank you for sticking with us and with me. We’ll keep building, keep pushing and keep fighting.

“We’re coming.”

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