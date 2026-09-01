Lewis Hamilton lifted the lid on a special restoration project between himself and Ferrari.

Hamilton acquired an iconic Ferrari F40, his “dream” car, revealing that purchase via social media, and his work alongside Ferrari to restore this classic, decked out in the trademark Ferrari red. Hamilton’s reveal comes a year after he confirmed that he had sold his entire car collection, which had been worth in the region of £13 million ($18m).

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari restoring iconic F40

Hamilton previously housed some very impressive machines in his car collection, including a bespoke Pagani Zonda 760 LH, worth £1.6m, and a Mercedes-AMG Project One to name a few.

However, Hamilton’s car collecting had slowed in recent years, the seven-time world champion losing interest as modern creations failed to hit the right spot.

“The last car I purchased was the Project One,” Hamilton previously told PlanetF1.com and others.

“Of course, I’m always looking at cars at home and see what would come out.

“But honestly, most of the cars today, they’re just all looking the same. There’s something missing.

“The old classics are the ones I would look at. If I was ever to go and buy another car, most likely it’s going to be an old classic, for the sound, for the emotion.

“There’s not a lot of brands today that are encapsulating that emotion. It’s not the same.”

Skip forward to the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, and Hamilton revealed that he had “got rid of all my cars.”

Reaffirming art as his new passion, Hamilton made an exception if he came across a Ferrari F40, as “that’s a nice piece of art.”

Hamilton found that F40.

He took to Instagram to unveil his special restoration project, with expert help from Ferrari.

The F40 is one of the most beloved models ever created by the brand. Developed in the late 80s and early 90s, it was the Ferrari to have, the pinnacle.

The value of the F40 has skyrocketed in recent years. Most well-maintained models would fetch at least £2 million ($2.7m).

A 1991 Ferrari F40 recently sold for $8.365m, via RM Sotheby’s, a new world record for the model.

“My very own F40,” Hamilton wrote on Instagram. “This is the car of my dreams and has been for as long as I can remember. As a kid I dreamt of having one.

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“When I joined Ferrari last year I made sure to have one with me on my first day at Maranello. That’s how much it means to me.

“These cars are works of art and incredibly rare, so when I found this one, covered in dust after being sat in a garage for over thirty years, I knew I had to bring her home.

“First to Maranello, where the master engineers and mechanics at the factory worked for weeks to bring her back to life. Massive thank you to everyone who had a hand in this project. This has truly been a dream come true.

“I can’t wait to share more with you all. Stay tuned.”

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