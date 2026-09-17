Ralf Schumacher understands Max Verstappen’s frustration as he had to relinquish two places at the Madring to give Lewis Hamilton back a position, but says the Red Bull driver did gain an advantage.

Verstappen and Hamilton raced wheel-to-wheel on the opening lap of the Spanish Grand Prix as Verstappen tried to take third place off his 2021 title rival.

Ralf Schumacher: But the rules are the rules

Going into Turn 1 side-by-side, Verstappen went through the run-off area and rejoined the track ahead of Hamilton.

Verstappen: “Lewis almost shunted into me, he was out of control. If I didn’t move, he just shunted into me. I would’ve been ahead.”

Hamilton: “Max has got to give back the position.”

Verstappen then overtook Kimi Antonelli in a scruffy first lap for the Mercedes driver.

Running second, Verstappen was told by his race engineer GianPiero ‘GP’ Lambiase that he had to give the position back to Hamilton or risk a penalty from the FIA stewards.

Lambiase: “We think we should give the position back to Hamilton, that means letting Antonelli through as well.”

Verstappen: “Mate, what the f**k are you guys talking about? He would’ve shunted it. Like what are you guys talking about? If I just stay on the track, I am out of the race.”

After ‘GP’ reiterated his call, Verstappen let Antonelli and Hamilton through.

He re-passed the Ferrari driver a few moments later, which had him fuming: “He can give me the position now, f**king bulls**t. F**king mickey-mouse racing this is.”

Hamilton retired a short while later with brake failure, while Verstappen went on to finish the Grand Prix in second place behind Antonelli.

Schumacher says while he understands the Red Bull racer’s frustration, he did gain an advantage over Hamilton while off the track during their Lap 1 fight.

“I largely agreed with Max, but the rules are the rules,” the six-time Grand Prix winner told Sky Deutschland.

“If there had been a gravel trap there, this would obviously not have worked. So he gained an advantage, so the outcome was okay.

“Of course, it was unfortunate that another car was in between, so he had to give up two places.

“This was fortunate for Kimi. He had a mediocre start and was too cautious in the beginning. It is the way it is.”

More on Max Verstappen v Lewis Hamilton at the Madring

Untelevised Max Verstappen team radio emerges after Hamilton clash

Lewis Hamilton challenges Verstappen comment after Spanish GP clash

Verstappen bounced back from his early-race frustration to finish second to Antonelli, taking the chequered flag four seconds behind the championship leader.

“In any case, Max is still incredible, if you look at what he does every weekend,” Schumacher added.

Verstappen, though, remained P6 in the Drivers’ Championship where he trails Antonelli by 147 points.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read Next: ‘Max v 100’ – Red Bull driver needed just 14 laps to overtake 100 drivers and win showdown