Told by Red Bull to relinquish position to Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen called it “mickey-mouse racing” in an angry team radio message.

Hamilton rejected that Verstappen comment, countering that it was “pretty good racing” to his mind. Hamilton and Verstappen had gone side-by-side into the first corner at the Madring, as Verstappen took to the run-off.

Lewis Hamilton counters Verstappen ‘mickey-mouse racing’ theory

Verstappen vented over Red Bull team radio when requested to let Hamilton through. Verstappen had been noted by the FIA stewards for potentially leaving the track and gaining an advantage at the start of the first Madring-hosted Spanish Grand Prix.

Lando Norris got the perfect start from pole, as Kimi Antonelli tucked in behind. Hamilton teased a move down the inside, but backed out entering Turn 1 with the gap closing.

Hamilton bounced over the kerb, and Verstappen took evasive action into the run-off. He rejoined the track ahead of Hamilton.

With Antonelli twice off over the first lap, Verstappen moved ahead of the championship leader also.

Verstappen was told by Red Bull to give up his position. After challenging that order over the radio, Verstappen did slow through La Monumental as Antonelli came through. He had to wait several more seconds for Hamilton, who at this point was struggling with a braking issue. The stewards took no further action on Verstappen since he followed the Red Bull order.

“I had a good start. I didn’t see Max during that start,” Hamilton told PlanetF1.com and others after the Spanish Grand Prix.

Sadly for Hamilton, he was quickly re-passed by Verstappen, and then overtaken by much of the pack, as his braking issue worsened. It led to him retiring from the Spanish Grand Prix.

“I wasn’t in the battle going down into Turn 5, but then it was when I went into Turn 5, the brake started stopping okay, and then the pedal took a step and it wouldn’t stop all of a sudden,” Hamilton revealed.

“I ended up going wide, and that’s when I just tapped the barrier, but it didn’t feel like a bad touch.

“Then the pedal came back and it was fine all the next corners. Things were looking okay. Then the pedal went long. That was it.”

After Hamilton had passed Verstappen under Red Bull instruction, Verstappen was back on the radio to vent his frustration.

“He can give me the position now, f**king bullsh*t. F**king mickey-mouse racing this is.”

Hamilton was informed of Verstappen’s “mickey-mouse racing” verdict over their early-race exchange.

“I thought it was pretty good racing to be honest,” Hamilton countered.

Latest Spanish GP reaction via PlanetF1.com

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Hamilton’s Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc led a large portion of the Spanish GP as he went long, while Antonelli and Verstappen pitted under a Virtual Safety Car. Norris pitted the next lap, as the VSC ended, with a slow stop compounding his misery, a victory having looked very much on the cards for Norris pre-VSC.

Leclerc ultimately finished P4 on his one-stop strategy.

“Charles was in the lead. We had a good car this weekend,” said Hamilton.

“We will continue to try and improve it, and I think we have better results coming in the future.”

In the post-race press conference, Verstappen, who ultimately finished P2, was asked what more could have been possible had he not needed to let Antonelli and Hamilton through.

“I would have had damage at the start if I would have stayed on track. So then the win was also not on. It’s as simple as that,” he said.

“I just did my own thing in Turn 1, but Lewis went for a move on the first two and bottomed out on the kerb, so he just jumped back onto the track, and that’s why I had to go off the road. If I would have stayed there, I would have definitely had contact.

“So then my race could have potentially been over in Turn 2, and that’s why I think where we are now, I’m happy to be.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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