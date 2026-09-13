Max Verstappen hit out at the “f**king mickey-mouse racing” having been told to relinquish position to Lewis Hamilton at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Verstappen vented at the order over Red Bull team radio, having been noted by the FIA stewards for potentially leaving the track and gaining an advantage at the start of the first Madring-hosted Spanish Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen hits out at ‘mickey-mouse’ F1 2026

Lando Norris got the perfect start from pole at the Madring, as Kimi Antonelli tucked in behind. Hamilton teased a move down the inside, but backed out entering Turn 1 with the gap closing.

Hamilton clonked over the kerb, and Verstappen took evasive action into the run-off. He rejoined the track ahead of Hamilton.

With Antonelli twice off over the first lap, Verstappen moved ahead of the championship leader also.

Verstappen’s race engineer GianPiero Lambiase came over team radio, suggesting Verstappen gave the position back to Hamilton. That would also mean freeing Antonelli, who was now between he and Hamilton.

The exchange went as follows:

Verstappen: “Lewis almost shunted into me, he was out of control. If I didn’t move, he just shunted into me. I would’ve been ahead.”

Lambiase: “We think we should give the position back to Hamilton, that means letting Antonelli through as well.”

Verstappen: “Like what?”

Verstappen: “Mate, what the f**k are you guys talking about? He would’ve shunted it. Like what are you guys talking about? If I just stay on the track, I am out of the race.”

Hamilton’s team radio verdict on the matter was: “Max has got to give back the position.”

Verstappen let Antonelli through down La Monumental, but had to wait several seconds for Hamilton, who believed that he was starting with a brake failure. His fears proved to be true, as Hamilton retired from the Spanish GP not long after.

Before that, as Verstappen re-passed his former title rival, he returned to team radio with: “He can give me the position now, f**king bullsh*t. F**king mickey-mouse racing this is.”

Verstappen did not shy earlier in the year from expressing his frustrations over F1 2026, which due to the near 50/50 split of electrical and internal combustion engine power, can create lots of pass and re-pass, or ‘yo-yo racing,’ at certain circuits.

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Verstappen would ultimately finish second in Madrid, just over four seconds behind P1 Antonelli.

He successfully held off Norris, who had been looking comfortable out in the lead before an unfortunately-timed Virtual Safety Car, Norris out of position to be able to pit. Once he did, the VSC ended.

“I think looking at the race pace, I think it’s for us a great result,” Verstappen said in reflection on his P2 result.

“Of course, we know that Lando got unlucky with that VSC. So for us, I think today P2 is an incredible result, because you could see how much Lando was catching me, but around here you can’t pass, so I could keep him behind. For us, to be P2 is incredible.”

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