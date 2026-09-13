Lando Norris reasoned that no driver should lose a race win under the circumstances which he did at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Caught out by the timing of a Virtual Safety Car, at a point where he was leading comfortably, Norris revealed that the Virtual Safety Car ruleset has been flagged up by drivers several times, as he lifted the lid on some of the solutions discussed.

Lando Norris reveals VSC driver talks

Lance Stroll’s retirement from the Spanish GP triggered the Virtual Safety Car. Yellows flags became a VSC as Norris, comfortably in the lead, rounded the final corner. Kimi Antonelli behind was able to pit, taking the ‘cheap’ pit-stop.

Norris pitted on the next lap, just as the VSC ended. A slow front-right tyre change, triggering a seven-second stop, compounded Norris’ misery.

Antonelli went on to win the race from Max Verstappen. Norris was forced to settle for third.

Norris pitted on the next lap, just as the VSC ended.

“I was just unlucky,” a disappointed Norris told Sky F1. “I was the only one on the whole grid that doesn’t get a pit-stop, so I lose 20 seconds on the whole grid. This is out of my control. It’s out of their [McLaren’s] control.

“It’s a rule that shouldn’t define a race. A race should be won by the guy who can put in the best performance, who maybe takes a risk by going long in a stint, and maybe you get a Safety Car later on and things can help, because you know that’s one of the big factors.

“But for everyone to get a VSC pit-loss, and me to get nothing, it’s just unfair.

“But it’s happened in the past. Others have won from it. Probably won it for me in the past. It’s just I don’t think many people have lost a race win over it. It’s frustrating. I don’t feel like it’s the way you should lose.

“We’ve spoken about it in the past in the drivers’ briefings, saying they should leave it out at least for a lap, so it’s equal for everyone.

“Today, I was the only one that lost out, and I lost out about 20 seconds of race time, and that’s not how it should be.”

Norris expanded on those driver talks surrounding the VSC, when speaking in the post-race press conference.

“It’s been brought up many times over the years by different drivers,” he said. “I think there’s always probably some cons to doing it, but it’s tough.

“Like I said, I’ve won from it in the past. I’ve lost from it in the past. Over the course of a season, it’s hard to know if it’s a good thing or a bad thing. It probably equals out over time.

“Of course, it just hurts more the fact I lose a win. It’s literally nothing I could do as a driver today to do a better job. Pole. Led the race, and to lose it for nothing in my control is, I don’t think how a race should be won, and I hope people agree. I think people would agree.

“But it is racing and it’s happened. So I can’t really complain about it. I can be upset about it, but I can’t really complain about it.

“We have spoken about it in the past, several times, about how it can be at least covered for one lap, or everyone has the opportunity to do the pit-stops, or you just block the the pit entry and no one can box apart from if you have a puncture or something. So I think there’s a few things you could do to make it more simple and more fair for everyone.

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“But that’s a bigger discussion. This is not something I can just ask for. I think it’s something as a group of drivers I think we would all want.

“But there’s a lot more to it, depending on if it’s raining and there’s a VSC and you’re on slicks, does it mean you can box or not. So it’s a complicated subject.

“But I think as a collection of drivers, if we all talk about it, I think everyone wants the same thing, and that’s just fairness for everyone.

“I’m complaining about it today. I could benefit from it next time out, and I could win because of it. I have to take it on the chin, but I just hope it doesn’t happen to anyone again, because it’s just not how you should lose a race.”

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