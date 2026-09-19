Cadillac F1 test driver Colton Herta has confirmed that he has no interest in a second Formula 2 season in 2027.

That admission comes amid a challenging rookie season in the category for Herta. The American driver missed both Formula 2 races at the Madring having felt unwell. He had suffered a heavy Turn 19 crash during qualifying at the new venue.

Colton Herta will not be on F2 2027 grid

Herta hit pause on a successful IndyCar career in order to chase his Formula 1 dream. He signed with Hitech for the 2026 Formula 2 campaign, that the highest rung on the junior ladder to F1. He also became Cadillac F1’s test driver as the American squad arrived on the grid.

A total of four FP1 session are planned for Herta in F1 2026. However, the California-native confirmed to F1-Insider.com that he will “still needs two [more] Super Licence points” as it stands to be F1 seat eligible.

A driver must amass 40 points over a three-year period to be licensed to race in Formula 1. Championship results in junior categories, and rookie FP1 sessions, are the primary source of points.

Herta currently finds himself P19 in the 2026 F2 standings. He has scored championship points in only five races. That would not score him any points towards a Super Licence.

Asked if Formula 2 has been as difficult as he anticipated so far, Herta replied: “I think I was already expecting a lot of that. I’ve actually always assumed it would be difficult because I know the standard.

“I’ve raced against drivers who’ve been successful in Formula 2, and also against drivers who’ve moved from Formula 2 to IndyCar and performed well there.

“So I know how fast these drivers are – there was never any doubt about that. I knew from the start that it would be a challenge.”

Hitech finds itself down in P8 in the teams’ standings. The bulk of the points-scoring has been done by Herta’s experienced teammate Ritomo Miyata.

The Japanese driver has banked 70 points. His tally was significantly boosted by a victory and podium at the Madring round.

It is perhaps cruel irony therefore that Herta was unable to race at that event.

Asked what have been the biggest challenges facing him and Hitech, Herta responded: “It’s hard to say. But one thing is clear: we simply have to improve. We’re actually not fast enough in almost every area, which I find frustrating.

“But I can only work on the things I can influence myself, give my best in those areas and try to support the team and help them as much as possible wherever I can.”

What is clear to Herta is that he does not wish to return for F2 2027.

Therefore, he was also quizzed on whether that could signal a return to IndyCar, with his hopes of landing an F1 2027 seat fading.

“I think we’ll just have to wait and see,” he said of his future. “But I’m not interested in another year in Formula 2.”

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Herta did not contest the sprint or feature race in Madrid.

During qualifying, he lost the rear of his Hitech through T19, hit the wall, skidded back across the track, and made light contact with the opposite wall where his car came to a stop.

After missing the sprint race, a new Hitech statement before the feature had read: “Colton will not be racing today after continuing to feel unwell.”

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