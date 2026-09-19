Saturday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Cadillac tester Colton Herta hinting that he will leave Formula 2 at the end of the 2026 season as the FIA confirms that the WRC season finale in Saudi Arabia has been cancelled.

Let’s blast through the day’s main headlines at breakneck speed…

Colton Herta ‘not interested’ in 2027 Formula 2 season

Cadillac test driver Colton Herta has hinted that he could abandon his F1 hopes at the end of 2026, admitting that he is “not interested” in a second season at Formula 2 level in 2027.

A multiple race winner in IndyCar, Herta moved to Formula 2 for 2026 in the hope of putting himself in the frame for a future F1 promotion with Cadillac.

The 26-year-old has endured a challenging season at F2 level and currently sits 19th in the drivers’ standings.

Read more: Colton Herta makes Formula 2 decision after 2026 struggles

Michael Masi lands new motorsport role five years after Abu Dhabi 2021

Former FIA Formula 1 race director Michael Masi has been named as the new head of sporting for SRO Motorsports Australia.

It comes ahead of the fifth anniversary of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December.

Masi left his role with the FIA in the aftermath of the 2021 season after his failure to implement the safety car rules correctly had a direct impact on the outcome of the world championship.

Read more: Michael Masi reacts after landing new motorsport role

Charles Leclerc facing potential grid penalty at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc could be forced to serve a grid penalty at next weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix as a legacy of his accident at Monza earlier this month.

Leclerc crashed heavily at Parabolica in the opening stages of the Italian Grand Prix earlier this month.

Fred Vasseur, the Ferrari team principal, has hinted that Leclerc could take an engine penalty – and the accompanying grid drop – in Baku.

Read more: Charles Leclerc facing potential Azerbaijan GP penalty with final Ferrari decision expected

FIA confirms Rally Saudi Arabia cancelled ahead of Qatar, Abu Dhabi GP decision

The FIA has announced that Rally Saudi Arabia, scheduled to be the final race of the 2026 WRC season, will not take place.

It comes ahead of a final decision on F1’s Qatar and Abu Dhabi grands prix in the coming weeks.

Formula 1 president and chief executive Stefano Domenicali told PlanetF1.com and other select media in July that Imola could host the season finale if Qatar and Abu Dhabi are cancelled.

Read more: FIA cancels WRC Saudi Arabia as final Qatar, Abu Dhabi GP decision looms

Opinion: Carlos Sainz’s reputation is disintegrating

Carlos Sainz was regarded as one of the best talents in F1 when he left Ferrari in 2024.

Two years on, and with the frustration of Williams’ problems seeping into his driving, his own reputation is taking a hit.

Increasingly it seems that Sainz’s best days are behind him.

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Read more: The uncomfortable truth about Carlos Sainz