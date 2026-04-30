How to watch the Miami F1 race weekend FREE on Apple TV

The fourth race of the Formula One season will take place amongst the glitz and glamour of Miami this weekend.

Fans will be excited to see the teams back on the track after an unusually long early season break after the cancellation of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian GPs last month.

Miami will host the second sprint race of the season and provide the backdrop for a home soil debut for the Cadillac team. There have also been tweaks to the regulations to create plenty of intrigue ahead of race weekend.

Fans will be able to watch the race free with an Apple TV trial. Apple TV has secured the rights to the F1 season for US audiences and it is offering a free trial for anybody who wants to watch the Miami GP weekend.

The free trial covers qualifying, the sprint race, and the race itself and includes access to F1TV, the UK’s Sky coverage including Martin Brundle’s grid walk, and multiple options featuring data overlays, race timings and driver radio.

Miami F1 start times

The Miami F1 will begin on Friday 1 May at midday track time for practice. Sprint qualifying will begin at 4.30pm the same day.

The Miami sprint race will take place on Saturday 2 May at midday and qualifying will begin at 4pm on Saturday.

The race itself will take place at 4pm local time on Sunday 3 May.

Fans will be able to watch the full practice, qualifying, sprint and race on Apple TV and you can get a free trial right now.

For UK viewers it means a race time of 9pm.

How to sign up for Apple TV

An Apple subscription for F1 also includes access to F1 TV, the sport’s own premier content that includes live timing, season highlights and behind the scenes footage of the 2026 season.

Fans will also be able to access some new features including driver cameras to get fans closer to the action.

Apple TV has teamed up with streaming giant Netflix to allow users to watch every episode of hit series Drive to Survive, while the Canadian Grand Prix will be streamed on Apple TV and Netflix in the US as part of the partnership.

How much does it cost?

Apple TV is $12.99 per month in the US and it comes with a free seven-day trial to try before you buy.