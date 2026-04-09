Williams has endured a challenging start to F1 2026, but, if team boss James Vowles were to come under any pressure, then David Coulthard has found what he described as Vowles’ “saving grace”.

Williams is working to trim down an overweight FW48, a car which Carlos Sainz recently suggested is suffering from the team’s old three-wheeling problem. But, Vowles “hasn’t designed” the car, Coulthard points out. He recalled the time that Ron Dennis made this exact point to him during a rough patch for McLaren.

James Vowles ‘saving grace’ linked to Ron Dennis comparison

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Vowles consistently moved to control expectations going into F1 2026, despite that being a season which Williams had prioritised for much of last year. Williams is also running with the revered Mercedes engine.

But, two points from the opening three rounds falls below Williams’ expectations.

Vowles arrived as Williams team principal ahead of the 2023 season, and had overseen a rise in performance for the team. But, F1 2026 has proven a roadblock in that trajectory.

During a recent edition of the Up To Speed podcast, the topic of whether Vowles is facing some pressure as Williams team principal came up.

That had Coulthard, a former Williams driver, harking back to a comment made by Ron Dennis, then the owner and team principal of McLaren, during a difficult spell in 1996.

That season, neither Coulthard, nor McLaren teammate Mika Hakkinen, were able to win a race.

Dennis absolved himself of all blame, which is a defence which Coulthard argued could be used by Vowles, if questions were to be asked of him.

On Vowles, Coulthard said: “But, his saving grace is, and I remember Ron Dennis, who used to be an owner and team principal of McLaren back in the days, saying to me, when we were struggling in ’96 I think it was, ‘I don’t design the car, I don’t build the car, I don’t drive the car. Therefore, I’m struggling to understand which part of this problem is me’.

“Which, is what James could say, if the car is overweight and not performing.

“He hasn’t designed it.”

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Vowles confirmed to the Chinese GP media that he has the answers to getting the FW48 underweight “by a good amount”, never mind at weight, “in my inbox today”.

But, there is a barrier in the way for Williams.

“If this were not a cost cap world, I would execute it tomorrow, and it would be done in a few weeks,” Vowles claimed. “It is not, so you’ve got to time it with when the components effectively start to go out of life, and where we will be bringing upgrades later in the season.

“It is a complexity, but it is a good complexity.

“If it was 20 kilos [overweight], it is more than that. It is not just the effective mass; when people calculate the number, they don’t take into account the centre of gravity (CoG), and how it changes. They do not take into account the impact it has on the harvesting, on the minimum apex speed, which is impacted by the weight.

“It is a significant enough problem that we have made some very serious changes to how we operate, how we work, but it is fixable in the year.”

What Vowles does find “frustrating” is that an overweight FW48 is the “output” from Williams “showing that we are not at a level yet required for such a large regulation change”.

But, Vowles adds that “in a really weird way, I’m very happy as there is nothing in the company anymore which is hidden, and it is all fixable, and we are not that far away from fixing it.”

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