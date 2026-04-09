James Hinchcliffe believes Max Verstappen’s fiery radio messages are painting a more dramatic picture of Red Bull’s struggles than reality suggests.

But Max is Max, and his “emotions can outweigh the actual feelings” within the team.

“Take soundbites out of it…”

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Four-time world champion Verstappen has been one of the most vocal critics of Formula 1’s new regulations.

F1’s new 50/50 split between combustion and electrical power is “anti-racing” according to the Red Bull driver, “Mario Kart”, “Mushroom Mode” and everything he hates about the new era of Formula E on “steroids”.

It has the Dutchman declaring his F1 days may soon be over.

Speaking after qualifying in Japan, where he was P11, he said: “I don’t get upset about it. I don’t get disappointed or frustrated by it anymore with what’s going on.

“You know how I think about stuff, I don’t need to mention it again. So yeah, a lot of stuff obviously for me, personally, to figure out.”

Pressed on what he needs to think about, Verstappen simply replied: “Life here.”

He doubled down on that 24 hours later, saying: “I’m thinking about everything inside this paddock… You just think about, is it worth it? Or do I enjoy being more at home with my family, seeing my friends more when you’re not enjoying your sport?”

Verstappen has scored 12 points in three grand prix weekends with Red Bull sixth in the standings on 16 points, 119 behind Mercedes.

But take the heat-of-the-moment comments about his “undrivable” RB22 out of the mix, and former racer Hinchcliffe reckons Verstappen isn’t done with the sport or with Red Bull.

He told the F1 Nation podcast, “We don’t know what’s happening back at the factory.

“Comments in the press are one thing. What’s said behind closed doors, I think, is a very different thing… We don’t know what he’s saying in the garage. Maybe he’s already done that.

“I can think back to races over the last couple of years, where the balance isn’t great. Max is having an okay session or an okay race. And if you listened to his radio, you would think that he was having the worst grand prix that any driver has ever experienced in their life. That’s Max.

“And I think everybody that works at Red Bull knows that, to a certain extent, Max’s emotions can outweigh the actual feelings within the camp…

“This is a time to galvanise the team behind him.”

He later added: “They’re so used to winning over the last half-decade, and they’re not in that position right now, but they’ve proved that they can make a comeback when properly motivated and heading in the right direction.

“But I think the people there know Max, they believe in Max.

“When he is strapped into that car, he is driving to within 100 per cent of his ability. And that’s what a team wants to know – is that the 100 per cent effort they’re putting in behind the scenes to build a better car is being matched by the driver inside the car.

“Take soundbites out of it, I’d be surprised if anyone on the team could argue Max isn’t doing that part.

“Can the cheerleading part maybe get a big better? Maybe. We don’t know what’s being said behind closed doors.

“But I think they’ve got faith in what he’s doing behind the wheel.”

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