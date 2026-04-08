Wednesday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Martin Brundle confirming a reduced Sky F1 schedule for F1 2026 as Lewis Hamilton reacts to an announcement by his brother Nicolas.

Let’s blast through the day’s main headlines at breakneck speed…

Martin Brundle reveals reduced Sky F1 schedule for F1 2026 season

Sky F1 commentator Martin Brundle has confirmed that he is now scheduled to “do 16 races a year” having missed the last two rounds of the F1 2026 season in China and Japan.

It marks a reduction in Brundle’s workload from 2025, which saw him attend a total of 18 rounds.

Sky did not comment when asked by PlanetF1.com whether Brundle’s reduced workload for 2026 is contract-related or a result of the cancellations of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian grands prix.

Read more: Martin Brundle confirms reduced Sky F1 schedule for F1 2026 season

Lewis Hamilton reacts as Nicolas Hamilton seals top BTCC seat for 2026

Nicolas Hamilton, the brother of Ferrari driver and seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton, has made the “biggest announcement” of his career after securing a front-running BTCC seat for 2026.



Hamilton, who suffers from cerebral palsy, will compete for reigning champions Team VERTU.

Hamilton’s older brother responded to the news on social media by commenting: “Let’s go.”

Read more: Lewis Hamilton’s brother Nicolas makes ‘biggest announcement’ after ‘one final push’

The biggest surprises of the F1 2026 season so far

With an extended break until the Miami Grand Prix, our writers are reflecting on the events of the F1 2026 season so far.

Who saw Jonathan Wheatley’s Audi exit coming? Or Red Bull’s rough start after a promising pre-season? And hasn’t Cadillac made an impressive start to life in F1?

Join the debate on the biggest surprises from the first three races.

Read more: PF1 verdict: What has been the biggest surprise of the F1 2026 season so far?

Mattia Binotto confirms Audi F1 plans after Jonathan Wheatley exit

Mattia Binotto has confirmed that the Audi F1 team is not looking to appoint a new team principal following the departure of Jonathan Wheatley.

Yet he is open to having “someone to support me at the race weekends” having admitted that he will not attend every race of the F1 2026 season.

Audi announced the departure of Wheatley last month, 48 hours after PlanetF1.com revealed that he had emerged as a prime target for Aston Martin.

Read more: Mattia Binotto rules out Audi team principal replacement after Jonathan Wheatley exit

Max Verstappen ‘trick’ spotted after Nurburgring exploits

Daniel Juncadella, one of Max Verstappen’s teammates at the Nurburgring, was left impressed by the F1 driver’s approach in traffic during his recent NLS race.

Verstappen, Juncadella and Jules Gounon won on the road before being disqualified for a tyre-related infringement.

The way Verstappen handled traffic, and managed to stay close to cars ahead through certain sections of the track, left an impression on Juncadella.

Read more: ‘Something quite special’ – Secret Max Verstappen ‘trick’ emerges after Nurburgring DSQ