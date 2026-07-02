The Alpine F1 team has announced a partnership with Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat farm ahead of this weekend’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Clarkson, the veteran television presenter, is known to be a passionate F1 enthusiast, using his newspaper columns and social media profile to regularly air his thoughts on Formula 1.

Jeremy Clarkson farm partners with Alpine for British Grand Prix

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The 66-year-old’s Diddly Squat farm, the centrepiece of his Clarkson’s Farm show, is located close to Alpine’s factory at Enstone, Oxfordshire.

Clarkson memorably provided beers to Alpine following the team’s podium finishes at the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix and 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix.

The relationship between the two parties has been formalised ahead of this weekend’s British Grand Prix, where Clarkson’s farm shop will provide a range of locally sourced food, produce, condiments and beverages to Alpine.

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Alpine managing director Steve Nielsen said: “We are delighted to rely on Diddly Squat Farm to supply us with local farm food this weekend at Silverstone.

“As a team, we have enjoyed an excellent relationship with Jeremy Clarkson who has been very supportive of us for several years.

“It’s great that we are able to help promote British farming and highlight the importance of farming to the local area.

“Our base at Enstone is surrounded by farms so we are well aware and full of admiration for what farmers do in bringing food to our tables.

“It’s a special occasion to bring local food to Silverstone to keep our team and drivers well fed this weekend so thanks to Jeremy and the team at Diddly Squat Farm for their ongoing support.”

Lisa Hogan, Clarkson’s partner and co-star, added: “It is with great pleasure to team up with our local Formula One team at Silverstone this weekend.

“The British Grand Prix is one of the highlights on the British sporting calendar so to have Diddly Squat Farm Shop associated, and to play a small role, with the team this weekend is certainly quite special.

“We hope the team and its drivers enjoy some of our local produce and wish them a successful weekend on track.”

As reported by PlanetF1.com last month, Clarkson revealed during the latest series of Clarkson’s Farm – filmed in 2024/25 – that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

In a recent update, the presenter confirmed that he is in remission.

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri made a cameo appearance in the latest edition of the long-running Amazon Prime series, with the Australian filmed struggling to reverse a tractor into a barn.

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