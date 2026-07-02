Williams team principal James Vowles has revealed the FW48 will undergo a dramatic transformation over the coming months, with the car set to be “almost completely new” by September’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Williams got off to a woeful start in the new regulatory cycle as the team missed the opening pre-season outing at the Barcelona circuit due to chassis issues, as it dealt with an overweight FW48.

James Vowles outlines Williams FW48 upgrade timeline

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That meant the team’s priority with its early updates was reducing the weight of the car before the engineers could begin improving the performance.

Although the Grove team has brought a few updates to the track over the opening eight race weekends, Silverstone marks Williams’ first notable upgrade.

And it is just the beginning.

While Williams will bring a medium-sized upgrade package to the British Grand Prix, the team will continue to revise the FW48 as Formula 1 heads into the summer break, before yet more changes are introduced at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Come Baku, revealed Vowles, it will be almost an entirely new car.

“Our upgrade plans,” Vowles told Sky Deutschland, “we’ve got what I call a medium-sized for Silverstone, and then there’ll be small bits for Spa. Budapest, small bits as well.

“Then slightly bigger elements, including weight reduction, to Zandvoort.

“Then really for us, it’s almost a completely new car for Baku.

“So that’s really the time period that we’re waiting for.”

Williams has scored 11 points this season and sits eighth in the constructors’ championship, 10 points behind Haas.

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Alex Albon tempers Williams upgrade expectations

Alex Albon has warned against expecting Williams’ Silverstone package to boost the team into the midfield.

The Thai-British racer finished the Austrian Grand Prix in 17th place, two laps down on race winner George Russell.

But of bigger concern, he was lapped by the Racing Bulls teammates.

Albon says if Williams can even get a bit closer on the track to Haas, who sit between Williams and Racing Bulls in the standings, that would be a good outcome for his team.

“I think it’s not going to get us to the midfield,” Albon told PlanetF1.com and other media of the Silverstone package, “but it will get us maybe closer to the Haas.

“I think that’s maybe a sensible first step this year to get a little bit closer to the midfield cars.

“We’ve got lapped by the RBs [in Austria], so we’re quite far away.”

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