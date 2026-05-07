Television host Jimmy Fallon has quipped that Martin Brundle’s Sky F1 microphone “tastes delicious” after a bizarre moment during the Miami Grand Prix grid walk.

Fallon, who presents The Tonight Show in the United States, made his first trip to an F1 race in Miami last weekend.

Jimmy Fallon addresses viral Martin Brundle Sky F1 moment

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The 51-year-old comedian and presenter went viral after an awkward encounter with Brundle, the long-serving Sky F1 commentator.

An excitable Fallon bit the foam cover – commonly known as a muff or sock – attached to Brundle’s microphone.

In a post to social media after Sunday’s race, Brundle wrote: “In 30 years of broadcasting I’ve never wondered what a branded microphone sock tastes like. There’s some very funny people around.”

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Returning to his television show earlier this week, Fallon could not resist telling his audience of his first F1 experience.

He said: “It was so exciting.

“They have a thing called ‘the grid’ or something where they had you go out onto the track right before the race and you do, like, 20 interviews, with reporters all over the world just coming up to you: ‘What do you think of the race?'”

He added: “Martin Brundle, by the way… your microphone tastes delicious!”

Fallon’s latest contribution comes after Sky Sports announced on Wednesday that it will retain the live Formula 1 broadcast rights in the United Kingdom and Ireland until 2034 after signing a multi-year extension.

Sky will also remain the home of live F1 in Italy until 2032.

Stefano Domenicali, the president and CEO of Formula 1, said: “Sky has always been a dedicated, trusted, and passionate partner since we began our relationship many years ago.

“Their world leading approach to live broadcasting, content creation, and behind-the-scenes analysis led by a truly amazing group of on-screen talent has made the difference in continuing to grow our sport in the UK, Ireland, and Italy and I am delighted we will be taking our partnership into the next decade.

“I want to thank Dana and all the team at Sky for their determination to get this deal in place and to continue to bring the excitement of Formula 1 to our passionate fans.”

Dana Strong, the Group CEO of Sky, added: “We’re proud of the role we’ve played in supporting the sport’s growth through world-class storytelling, innovation and long-term investment.

“This new agreement secures Sky as the home of Formula 1 for years to come, as the sport enters an exciting era with more British talent on the grid and rising stars like Kimi Antonelli.

“I want to thank Stefano and the F1 team for our continued partnership, which we’re excited to build on in the years ahead.”

Under the terms of the renewed deal, highlights of each race and live coverage of the British Grand Prix will remain free to air.

The highlights package is currently held in the UK and Ireland by Channel 4 on a deal due to expire at the end of 2026.

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