Sky Sports has announced that it will retain the live F1 broadcast rights in the United Kingdom and Ireland until 2034.

Sky originally won the live Formula 1 broadcast rights from the BBC ahead of the 2012 season.

Sky F1 secures F1 broadcast extension until 2034

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The Sky F1 platform was launched that year, becoming the first channel dedicated to a single sport in the broadcaster’s history.

Sky F1 has since become one of the leading voices in the paddock, boasting an all-star punditry lineup of Martin Brundle and world champions including Nico Rosberg, Jenson Button and Jacques Villeneuve.

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Following last weekend’s Miami Grand Prix, Sky Sports has announced that it will remain the home of live Formula 1 in the UK and Ireland until 2034.

Highlights of every race and the British Grand Prix will continue to be made available free-to-air, with Channel 4 currently holding the package.

Sky’s previous deal, announced four years ago, had been due to expire in 2029.

Stefano Domenicali, the president and CEO of Formula 1, said: “Sky has always been a dedicated, trusted, and passionate partner since we began our relationship many years ago.

“Their world leading approach to live broadcasting, content creation, and behind-the-scenes analysis led by a truly amazing group of on-screen talent has made the difference in continuing to grow our sport in the UK, Ireland, and Italy and I am delighted we will be taking our partnership into the next decade.

“I want to thank Dana and all the team at Sky for their determination to get this deal in place and to continue to bring the excitement of Formula 1 to our passionate fans.”

Dana Strong, the Group CEO of Sky, added: “We’re proud of the role we’ve played in supporting the sport’s growth through world-class storytelling, innovation and long-term investment.

“This new agreement secures Sky as the home of Formula 1 for years to come, as the sport enters an exciting era with more British talent on the grid and rising stars like Kimi Antonelli.

“I want to thank Stefano and the F1 team for our continued partnership, which we’re excited to build on in the years ahead.”

Sky will also continue to be the home of Formula 1 in Italy on a new deal until 2032.

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