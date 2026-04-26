Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle has welcomed the return of the Turkish Grand Prix to the calendar for the F1 2027 season.

Formula 1 confirmed on Friday that the popular Istanbul Park circuit will return to the calendar on a five-year deal from 2027.

Martin Brundle: Turkish Grand Prix return ‘good news’ for F1

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Turkey previously appeared on the calendar during the pandemic-affected seasons of 2020/21, with Istanbul previously holding a full-time slot on the schedule between 2005 and 2011.

As reported by PlanetF1.com on Saturday, Red Bull reserve driver Yuki Tsunoda took part in a demonstration run in Istanbul to mark the announcement.

Brundle, the veteran Sky F1 commentator, has welcomed the news of Turkey’s return with a short post on social media.

He wrote: “Great racetrack. Good news.”

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Turkey is the second returning venue to be confirmed on the F1 2027 calendar after Formula 1 announced late last year that the Portuguese Grand Prix will also make a comeback.

Portugal has signed a two-year deal to return to the schedule having also last appeared during the disrupted 2020/21 campaigns.

Despite the additions of Turkey and Portugal, the calendar is set to remain at a record-equalling 24 races for F1 2027.

The Dutch Grand Prix will drop off the calendar at the end of this year, while the Barcelona and Belgian grands prix are set to rotate over the next few years with Spa getting the nod for 2027.

As reported by PlanetF1.com on Friday, the Bahrain Grand Prix is expected to return as the first race of the season for F1 2027 after Australia hosted the season opener in 2025/26.

Bahrain is likely to form a double header with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to kick off next season after both events were cancelled in 2026.

A full calendar for next season is expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

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