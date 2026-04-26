Former Ferrari driver Jean Alesi has failed to take the start of Sunday’s Series D race at the Historic Monaco Grand Prix.

The Frenchman’s latest disappointment comes after he crashed behind the wheel of a 1969-spec Ferrari 312 on Friday.

Ferrari race winner Jean Alesi follows Monaco crash with DNS

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The annual Grand Prix de Monaco Historique is taking place this weekend ahead of Formula 1’s visit to the principality on June 7.

Alesi, the 1995 Canadian Grand Prix winner, suffered an embarrassing moment on Friday when he suffered an accident at the Nouvelle Chicane.

The Frenchman lost control of the classic Ferrari under braking for the chicane, ploughing nose-first into the inside barrier on the approach to the left-right turn (below).

🚨 Crash di Jean Alesi Sequenza del crash di Jean Alesi nel GP storico del Principato di Monaco. #F1 #Alesi #Crash pic.twitter.com/aJFiR7NeSI — RobertoF1 (@robertofunoat) April 24, 2026

Methusalem Racing mechanics were able to repair the car with Alesi returning to the circuit on Saturday in Monte Carlo.

Alesi posted a message of thanks to his team on social media later that day, writing: “Thank you to my fantastic team. See you tomorrow.”

However, Alesi’s car then developed a separate technical issue ahead of the start of Sunday’s race, preventing the 61-year-old from taking his place on the grid.

Alesi was one of a number of drivers unable to take the start for the race for three-litre F1 cars from the era spanning 1966-72.

Michael Lyons, behind the wheel of a Surtees TS9, led away from pole position.

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Alesi, who five years with Ferrari between 1991 and 1995, is not the only Ferrari F1 star to suffer misfortune at the Historic Monaco Grand Prix.

Current Ferrari racer Charles Leclerc famously crashed at Rascasse while driving Niki Lauda’s 1974-spec car at the 2022 event.

The incident came just weeks before Leclerc suffered a frustrating Monaco Grand Prix, sliding from pole position to fourth in a rain-affected race.

Leclerc went on to win his home race for the first time in 2024.

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