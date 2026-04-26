Stella Li, vice president of the Chinese car giant BYD, confirmed an active interest and discussions over the brand joining Formula 1.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has previously advocated for a Chinese Formula 1 entrant. Li claimed that a meeting was held with Formula 1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali in Shanghai.

BYD confirms Formula 1 entry talks with Stefano Domenicali

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The Formula 1 grid expanded to return to 11 teams in 2026, as Cadillac made its arrival.

The American squad entered into an engine supply deal with Ferrari, ahead of a future move to works team status, running a General Motors power unit. That is scheduled to hit the grid in 2029.

According to Italian publication Sport Mediaset, there could be another new name on the F1 horizon.

BYD is said to be in talks over the possibility of joining Formula 1, potentially as a team, power unit manufacturer or prominent F1 partner.

“We met Stefano Domenicali in Shanghai,” BYD vice president Stella Li told SportMediaset.

“We are always in close contact.

“I like Formula 1 because it’s about passion and culture, and people dream of being in Formula 1.”

Li reaffirmed that BYD are “discussing” the possibility of joining the Formula 1 grid, which would provide the opportunity to “put our technology to the test”.

Regarded as the world’s largest manufacturer of electric vehicles, BYD has experienced substantial global growth over recent years.

BYD also produces a plug-in hybrid range of vehicles.

Formula 1 has, from 2026, embraced a near 50/50 split of electrical and internal combustion power with its new engines.

The internal combustion engine runs on fully sustainable biofuel.

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Speaking with PlanetF1.com and a select group of other media outlets last year, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem confirmed that “talks” had been held as he signalled openness to a potential Chinese team joining Formula 1.

He added: “We have an 11th team. I believe we should look into the performance of the 11th team, and then, if there is a Chinese [bid], and I will speak on behalf of them now in front of you, they [Formula One Management] will agree to that, because it is about sustaining the business.

“If there is a team from China, let’s say, and FOM approved it, and I am 100 per cent they will approve it, wouldn’t it make more money with China coming in? I believe, yes.

“Do we have to fill up [the grid] with a 12th team for the sake of filling up [the grid] with a 12th team? No. It will be the right team.

“I am here as a sportsman, and I’d like to keep the spirit of the sport.

“Of course, they will have to say, ‘Oh, it’s a piece of cake, and now it’s been divided into 11.’ Yes, I see the point. But the revenue is getting bigger.

“The time will come when we feel it right to open an Expression of Interest.

“We are not here to upset the other teams, but it won’t be just for the sake of doing it. It has to be worth it.

“For us, the [12th] team has to add value to sustaining the business of Formula 1, and the business of Formula 1 is not about the income, it’s about the longevity of the championship itself.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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