South Africa’s bid to bring Formula 1 back to the continent has hit another roadblock, but the dream is far from over.

Formula 1 last visited Africa for a grand prix in 1993, a race won by Alain Prost, before finances and politics put paid to the event.

Gayton McKenzie outlines South Africa Formula 1 bid update

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South Africa’s Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie is determined to bring the sport back to South Africa and has even gone as far as to declare that his tenure would “be a failure” if he didn’t secure a deal.

So far, though, his efforts have been thwarted.

Although a delegation from the leading bid for the South African Grand Prix met with Formula One Management last year, PlanetF1.com understood that FOM was looking at other candidates ahead of South Africa.

But that didn’t stop McKenzie from fighting on, with the Kyalami circuit pushing for FIA Grade 1 approval.

Despite not receiving official approval as the chosen bidder for a potential grand prix, Kyalami began the costly process of between 5 million (R83 million) and 10 million US dollars (R167 million) to upgrade its track.

McKenzie conceded defeat, at least for now, at the beginning of this year, telling ENCA: “Next year, definitely not. We have underestimated what is required to host an F1 event.

“But F1 has held our hand. But now we’ve got the experts and are putting together a bid they can’t refuse.”

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A bid that now includes sending President Cyril Ramaphosa to a Grand Prix to fight South Africa’s cause.

“His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa has agreed to join me at a Formula One Grand Prix later this year. This is a working visit, not a social one,” McKenzie said during a media briefing in Pretoria this week.

“There are criteria that any country must meet to host a Grand Prix – commercial, logistical, infrastructural and safety requirements – and we are working methodically to meet each of them.

“The President’s visit will allow us to observe, engage and strengthen our case. I will provide further details on the timing and the specific Grand Prix in due course, in coordination with the Presidency.”

The Sports Minister said it was “not acceptable” that young African motorsport fans had never seen a race on home soil, adding: “We intend to change that.”

However, South Africa’s chances of hosting a race any time before 2029 faded on Friday with the announcement that Turkey will return to the calendar next season in a five-year deal.

Of the 24-race calendar, only three countries – Singapore, Portugal and Mexico – are out of contract at the end of 2028, and while Singapore is expected to renew, Thailand is pressing hard to find a slot on the calendar.

With Formula 1’s ever-growing popularity, the already steep price of hosting a grand prix could climb in a bidding war.

It’s a war that South Africa, already banking on sponsors and not the government to foot the bill, could lose.

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