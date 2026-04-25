Images from Red Bull’s filming day this week have appeared to show Max Verstappen testing a Ferrari-style rotating rear wing on the RB22.

Red Bull held a filming day at Silverstone on Wednesday ahead of the resumption of the F1 2026 season at next weekend’s Miami Grand Prix.

Spotted: Max Verstappen tests rotating rear wing on Red Bull RB22

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A number of upgrades, including changes to the front wing and sidepods, appeared on the RB22 at Silverstone as Red Bull looks to bounce back from a disappointing start to the new campaign.

Images taken by fans trackside also appeared to show Red Bull running a Ferrari-inspired ‘macarena’ rear wing at the British Grand Prix venue (below).

🚨 | Red Bull also tested the Macarena wing during its filming day! 📸 @FerrariF1BR | @F1ingenerale_ pic.twitter.com/8HiYyeHObx — La Gazzetta Ferrari (@GazzettaFerrari) April 23, 2026

The Red Bull version appears to work slightly differently to Ferrari’s rear wing, with a central pillar said to be the actuator.

In contrast, the actuators are located within the rear wing endplate fences on the Ferrari version.

Ferrari raised eyebrows during pre-season testing in Bahrain in February when it ran a highly innovative rotating rear wing, which rotates through 270 degrees when active aero is deployed.

The Scuderia opted against using the device at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix before the wing briefly returned at the second race in China.

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton both tried the rotating wing in FP1 in Shanghai, with the latter suffering a dramatic spin during the session.

Ferrari opted to revert to a traditional, DRS-style rear wing for the remainder of the Chinese Grand Prix weekend, with Hamilton admitting it was “maybe a little bit premature” to use the rotating design at a race.

As reported by PlanetF1.com, Ferrari brought back the rotating rear wing at its filming day at Monza, also held on Wednesday.

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PlanetF1.com tech editor Matt Somerfield revealed in February that rival teams had considered a Ferrari-style rear wing under the new F1 2026 rules.

However, the teams concerned decided to divert resources elsewhere due to a number of potential drawbacks with the design.

These include a brief sail-like effect during the opening and closing process, which also takes longer than a more conventional DRS-style rear wing.

It remains to be seen whether Red Bull’s interpretation will appear on the RB22 in Miami.

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