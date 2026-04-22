Footage has emerged of Ferrari running its highly innovative rotating rear wing in the team’s filming day at Monza.

Ferrari briefly ran its so-called ‘macarena’ rear wing during pre-season testing in Bahrain in February.

Ferrari rotating rear wing spotted at Monza filming day

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After opting against using it at the opening race of the F1 2026 season in Australia, Ferrari brought back the rotating rear wing for the second round in China, where it was used by both Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton in practice.

Following a dramatic spin for Hamilton in FP1 in Shanghai, however, Ferrari opted to revert to a more convention DRS-style mechanism for the remainder of the weekend.

Hamilton later commented that it was “maybe a little bit premature” to use the rotating rear wing on a race weekend with more development required.

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Ferrari is holding a filming day at Monza today (Wednesday) ahead of the resumption of the F1 2026 season at the Miami Grand Prix next weekend.

The Scuderia is expected to take a significant upgrade to Florida with team principal Fred Vasseur hinting that Ferrari could arrive in Miami with “a package and a half” having originally planed to introduce updates at the cancelled Bahrain Grand Prix.

Footage filmed by a fan at Monza has revealed that Ferrari is running the rotating rear wing for the first time since China.

A clip posted to social media (below) shows the rear wing returning to its normal position when active aero is deactivated on the main straight at the Italian Grand Prix venue.

WE HAVE THE MACARENA WING!!! PLS WORK pic.twitter.com/bRwp1RiwKK — clara (@leclercsletters) April 22, 2026

Ferrari posted a clip to social media of Leclerc fastening his helmet in the garage before taking to the track at Monza.

It is unclear if Hamilton, who carried out an artificial wet tyre test with the SF-26 at Fiorano earlier this month, is also in attendance.

PlanetF1.com tech editor Matt Somerfield revealed during pre-season testing that rival teams had considered a Ferrari-style rotating rear wing for the F1 2026 season.

However, the teams in question ultimately opted against it due to concerns over potential drawbacks.

These include a brief sail-like effect during the opening and closing process, which also takes longer than a traditional DRS-style rear wing.

As reported by PlanetF1.com at the start of this month, Ferrari has been keen to hold a filming day during F1’s extended April break to produce more promotional content for its commercial partners.

It is understood that the team’s recent offering has been limited to post-launch material from when the SF-26 was officially unveiled in January.

Under F1’s rules, teams are allowed a maximum of two filming days – each limited to 200 kilometres of running – with their current cars each season.

It is common for teams to treat filming days as de facto test sessions, with many teams opting to hold a filming day for some extra running in pre-season.

Red Bull is also understood to be holding a filming day on Wednesday with Max Verstappen spotted at the wheel of the RB22 car at Silverstone.

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