Jos Verstappen, the father of Max Verstappen, has admitted that he sometimes “switches the TV off” due to his lack of interest in F1 2026.

It comes following the Red Bull driver’s persistent criticism of the new rules.

Jos Verstappen: F1 2026 rules ‘not what Formula 1 stands for’

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Verstappen has been vocal of his dislike of the F1 2026 regulations, memorably likening the new-look Formula 1 to “Formula E on steroids” during pre-season testing in Bahrain in February.

The four-time world champion warned at last month’s Japanese Grand Prix that his unhappiness with the current situation could drive him away from F1 entirely.

Verstappen, who has been open about his desire to try other forms of motorsport, made his latest trip to the Nordschleife last weekend as he prepares to make his debut in the Nürburgring 24 Hours in May.

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The FIA confirmed a series of changes to the F1 2026 rules on Monday following a high-level meeting with the sport’s stakeholders, including F1’s commercial arm Formula One Management and representatives of the teams and power unit manufacturers.

The tweaks, which are mostly related to energy management and safety, are set to come into effect from the next race in Miami on May 3.

Verstappen Sr, who made 106 F1 starts between 1994 and 2003, has joined his son’s criticism of the new regulations, admitting he sometimes turns off his television while watching the action.

He told RaceXpress: “It’s madness to say that GT3 is a better race than Formula 1. It used to be the other way round.

“All those GT3 lads were desperate to get a taste of what it’s like in Formula 1, but these days that’s hard to come by.

“As a driver, I find it [2026-spec F1] less enjoyable too. Every now and then I’m watching and I switch the TV off because I’m less interested.

“It’s not the Formula 1 that Formula 1 stands for.

“The driver has to rely heavily on the car and can no longer make a difference as a driver. I think that’s a shame in Formula 1.

“Look, you have to brake late, but you can’t brake too late either.

“Yet in fast corners you really need to be able to make a difference, like in the first sector in Japan.

“You just can’t do that with this car and certainly not with that battery that you have to keep recharging.”

Speaking before the changes to the rules were announced, Verstappen welcomed efforts to refine the new regulations.

However, the four-time world champion warned that any tweaks will only paper over the cracks over a set of rules proving to be “fundamentally wrong” for the sport.

Appearing on stage in an event organised by Viaplay last week, Verstappen said: “The fact that we’re talking [about changes to the rules] is already a step forward.

“The problem is simply that you can tweak these regulations a bit, but fundamentally something is wrong.

“Not everyone will admit that publicly, but it’s true.”

Verstappen, who is officially under contract with Red Bull until the end of the 2028 season, appeared to play down fears that he could walk away from F1 at the end of this season.

He added: “I’m just trying to adapt to it. Even though I’ll be retiring in a few years’ time, I do want it to remain a decent sport.

“Something has to change. In that case, I would choose to have the V10 or V8 engines brought back.”

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