FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has issued a statement appearing to confirm changes to the F1 2026 rules after a crucial meeting on Monday.

Formula 1’s stakeholders met on Monday to discuss changes to the F1 2026 rules after the opening three races of the season.

FIA president appears to confirm F1 2026 rule changes in new statement

Despite producing exciting racing, the new rules have been criticised in some quarters for being too artificial, with Oliver Bearman’s accident at last month’s Japanese Grand Prix raising safety concerns over the regulations.

The FIA acknowledged that the increased closing speeds of the F1 2026 rules, which sees some cars deploying energy while others are harvesting, was a contributing factor in Bearman’s accident.

As revealed by PlanetF1.com last Saturday, the FIA enjoyed a productive meeting with drivers on Friday before meeting with the sport’s stakeholders – including F1’s commercial arm Formula One Management, the teams and power unit manufacturers – on Monday.

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Changes are expected to be made to the energy management requirements of the 2026 cars, including bespoke energy harvesting limits at different circuits.

The FIA is yet to detail the nature of the tweaks to the rules.

In a statement released after the meeting, however, Ben Sulayem appeared to confirm that changes to the regulations have been agreed.

Ben Sulayem said: “I would like to praise everyone across the Formula 1 ecosystem – the FIA staff, teams, drivers and the Power Unit Manufacturers – for the constructive and collaborative work carried out in a very short space of time.

“While we have faced an unexpected gap in the calendar due to circumstances beyond the sport, all parties have remained fully committed to acting in the best interests of Formula One.

“More than ever, the drivers have been at the heart of these discussions, and I would like to thank them for their valuable input throughout this process.

“Safety and sporting fairness remain the FIA’s highest priorities. These changes have been introduced to address the issues identified in the opening events and to ensure the continued integrity and quality of the competition.

“We now look forward to the rest of what promises to be an exciting 2026 season.”

More to follow.

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