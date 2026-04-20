Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has called for F1 stakeholders to put their differences aside in the interest of the greater good ahead of a key vote that could immediately introduce rule changes aimed at addressing weaknesses in the F1 2026 regulations.

A meeting of the F1 Commission today precedes the vote, which comes in the wake of a 50G crash for Haas driver Oliver Bearman in Japan and widespread criticism of the new-for-2026 hybrid rules.

Scalpel, not baseball bat: Wolff’s message as F1 debates rule changes

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Wolff is the longest-serving team boss in pit lane, having led Mercedes to seven drivers’ titles in a row from 2014, and six consecutive constructors’ crowns in the same period.

Speaking to PlanetF1.com and other invited media ahead of the F1 Commission meeting, he suggested the sport has a collective responsibility to protect itself at the risk of public ‘bad-mouthing’ damaging the core product.

He argued that disputes and opinions should be shared within the sport’s inner sanctum, noting how the use of the media and reaction from fans, coupled with gamesmanship intended to further one’s own interests, could influence the outcome of a key vote. By airing the sport’s dirty laundry, he suggests it could create public pressure that distorts F1’s governance processes.

Criticisms of the current regulations have centred on a handful of key areas. Primarily, that has been the way drivers have had to adapt their driving styles to help battery harvesting. That has led to an increase in lift and coast, while cars will also ‘superclip’ while at full throttle – a means of the systems automatically siphoning power from the combustion engine to charge the battery.

Deployment of that energy has seen overtaking become, at times, far too trivial while using the boost feature now available to drivers led to Oliver Bearman crashing heavily at the Japanese Grand Prix.

The other key element of concern is the qualifying product, and the need for drivers to lift off to charge their battery rather than drive an all-out attack lap.

Of those, the safety aspect raised by Bearman’s crash sits firmly as the priority, a point Wolff concedes but warns against cutting too deep.

“We need to see the Bearman accident for what it was, and it was a misjudgment of a situation,” the Mercedes team boss reasoned.

“It’s like pushing the boost button; it’s like not braking on a kink where you supposedly should brake.”

Wolff went on to compare that moment to racing in other categories, most notably the World Endurance Championship, where the multi-class nature of the racing means high closing speeds are a fundamental part of the sport.

“There’s plenty of brilliant racing happening in the world that we as racers love,” said Wolff.

“I love Le Mans. I am sitting overnight watching the timing screen, but the hyper cars go through the Porsche Curves 30 or 40 kilometers faster than the GTC cars. The speed differences are enormous.”

Wolff has glossed over a key difference, however.

In Sportscar and GT racing, multi-class racing, the concept is baked into the style of racing through the mix of categories and performance characteristics. While it exists, it’s known and predictable.

Regulations in Formula 1 are such that all cars are within a few percentage points of one another, with speed differences comparatively minor.

In Suzuka, Bearman rounded the flat-out kink approaching Spoon Curve some 50km/h faster than Franco Colapinto ahead, whose speed was consistent with his previous lap.

That delta forced Bearman into evasive action and led to him suffering a 50G impact. In doing so, it opened the door for the FIA to push through rule changes on safety grounds.

It’s the balancing act between safety and on-track action that Wolff referred to; there is a risk of changing too much too soon, leading to unintended consequences.

“We all share the same objectives,” he said.

“It’s how can we improve the product, make it out and out racing, and look at what can improve in terms of safety, but act with a scalpel and not with a baseball bat.”

Wheel-to-wheel action has notably improved in F1 2026, a byproduct of both energy harvesting and deployment, but also aerodynamic regulations that seems to allow drivers to follow one another more easily.

It’s a significant step forward from years gone by, where on-track action has been limited and, in some instances, moved to the pit lane instead.

“People talk greatly about the 2000 years and maybe forget that there were years where there wasn’t a single overtake in a race,” Wolff said.

“It was maybe great for the drivers, because it was flat out through the corners, but if the product is boring for spectators, then we don’t gain.”

Great strides have been made in motorsport but the danger remains.

On Saturday, Juha Miettinen died while competing at the Nürburgring at the wheel of a BMW E90 325i. In the same race was GT3 machinery capable of far higher speeds.

In such races, it is that performance delta that excites fans, regardless of the potential danger that creates, a point Wolff conceded having witnessed such incidents during his time in the sport.

“And even the best racers in Formula 1 in our world love that sport with all the dangers it brings with it,” the Austrian suggested.

“When you look at WEC in Imola this weekend, the lap time differences between the prototypes and the GT cars were more than 10 seconds.”

Wolff outlined the objectives efforts are focussing on, namely improving the ‘product’, make it ‘out-and-out racing’, and improve safety. However, he acknowledged that danger will remain an element.

“Will it be always the safest spot? It won’t,” he confessed.

“It’s about understanding what those systems do to the car, how we can reduce the risks in particular situations like in the rain or whatever, but always reminding ourselves we are guardians of the sport.

“We have responsibility for the sport and the opportunity it has given to all of us, rather than looking at the personal advantage or disadvantage of certain regulations being changed or not.”

As the longest-serving and most successful team principal currently on the grid, and representing one of the largest car companies on the planet, Wolff speaks from a position of influence.

Mercedes fields not only its factory team, but supplies power units to Williams, McLaren, and Alpine.

Wolff’s comments, on the one hand, acknowledge and accept the need for change, especially when it comes to safety. However, his calls for the use of a scalpel suggest a desire for little more than tweaks.

It’s a point reinforced by a warning about how the sport has previously “reacted erratically” and introduced changes that proved no better than the problem they were meant to solve.

Mercedes currently leads both the drivers’ and constructors’ world championships and arguably stands to lose the most from the current situation. But by acknowledging the problem and urging caution in the name of protection, Wolff paints Mercedes in a light that shows it as open to the sport’s best interests, while protecting its own.

That does not invalidate his argument, and there are strong reasons for taking a cautious approach in this instance, save if it proves a step in the wrong direction.

It’s logically better to ease up to a solution; make a change, observe the result, and adjust again if necessary. While it adds to the governance complexity, and likely introduces the potential for resistance down the line, it will almost certainly result in a better end product that a wild change made with the best of intentions but without the data to support it.

Under F1’s governance structure, an immediate rule change requires unanimous approval of the F1 Commission, a body which consists of the FIA, all 11 teams, and the sport’s commercial rights holder.

However, the FIA also holds the power to push through rule changes on safety grounds, which could see the F1 Commission vote rendered meaningless should the governing body disagree.

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“We all, drivers, the FIA, Formula 1, and the teams… we need to understand our responsibility as the guardians of this sport and we need to respect what the sport has done for us,” Wolff said.

“We all have our opinions and that’s absolutely legit but these opinions and discussions should happen among stakeholders more than in the public eye.

“We have set our objectives in the way that we want to improve, where we believe it improves,” he added.

“We want to look after the safety of the drivers. We want to protect what we see in racing. We act upon data: What do fans love and what do they not love? And we respect also the hardcore motorsport fans that have loved what we had before.

“But there’s also a certain degree of nostalgia that makes the past much better than the present. I mean, people talk greatly about the 2000 years and maybe forget that there were years where there wasn’t a single overtake in a race. It was maybe great for the drivers, because it was flat out through the corners, but if the product is boring for spectators, then we don’t gain.”

Formula 1 has seen its fortunes rise sharply in recent years, with the Mercedes F1 team valued at $6.4 billion according to PlanetF1.com estimates. It’s also one of the most profitable sports teams on the planet.

That rise is broadly consistent across the grid, with significant new interest from both fans and potential commercial partners.

However, much of the criticism of the current regulations has originated from within the paddock, and more specifically within the driver ranks.

Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso, two of F1’s most influential figures, have not held back in their criticisms, with the former comparing the sport to Formula E or even Mario Kart.

Their disparaging public comments sit at odds with Wolff’s call for the matter to be dealt with behind closed doors, and have done much to shine a spotlight on the current weaknesses within the regulations.

In turn, that has created something of a groundswell which could be argued has played a key role in forcing discussions about a mid-season change.

Indeed, there’s a strong argument to be made that, because of those comments, F1 finds itself in a position to apply changes; had the paddock remained silent, as Wolff has suggested, who is to say whether that internal pressure would have been enough to prompt a vote of the F1 Commission.

In that respect, transparency surrounding the issue has arguably helped F1 rather than hurt it, as Wolff suggested it has.

“Of course, everybody’s entitled to have an opinion, but I think we owe it to ourselves to express that opinion in the stakeholder groups,” he said.

“Now this has happened in the last few weeks in a constructive way we need to. We have set our objectives in the way that we want to improve where we believe it improves.

“We want to look after the safety of the drivers. We want to protect what we see in racing. We act upon data.

“What do fans love and what do they not love and respect? Also the hardcore motorsport fans that have loved what we had defined before.”

The vote of the F1 Commission, slated to take place in the wake of Monday afternoon’s meeting, marks a key moment in the 2026 season.

It could change the competitive balance with suggestions harvest rates will be changed to reduced superclipping, and harvest amounts reduced to limit the need for abnormal behaviour from drivers – especially in qualifying.

To succeed and address concerns raised by drivers and fans alike requires unity, only a unanimous vote of the F1 Commission will see whatever changes are proposed pushing through into the rules for Miami.

If that doesn’t occur, the FIA may take it upon itself in the interests of safety as it stands as the sport’s regulator.

While the drivers, teams, and even the commercial rights holder are all guardians of Formula 1, it is the FIA which holds ultimate responsibility.

For now, the first step lies with the F1 Commission and the hope that all parties can put their vested interests aside in the greater interests of the sport.

If it can, it suggests a bright, collaborative future and increased faith that F1 will land on the ultimate solution to its current problem. If not, it gives the FIA licence to use the baseball bat.

“We are custodians of this sport,” Wolff said. “In that respect, I am carefully optimistic that we’re going to improve the racing whilst protecting what’s really good.”

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