Christopher Haase praised Max Verstappen’s “very respectful” driving after their fierce duel for the lead at the Nürburgring 24 Hours qualifying race.

Verstappen was back at the Nürburgring this past weekend, taking advantage of the cancellation of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to contest the qualifying events for the 24-Hour race.

Max Verstappen earns Christopher Haase praise after Nürburgring duel

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Verstappen’s teammate Lucas Auer put their Mercedes-AMG GT3 P5 in Sunday morning’s Top Qualifying, but it was Verstappen who was behind the wheel for the opening stint.

The Red Bull F1 driver immediately made up a position to run fourth before moving up to second behind the Audi of Christopher Haase, who had taken the lead off Ferrari’s Dennis Marschall.

Verstappen was all over the back of Haase’s R8 before taking the lead at the 30-minute mark. But while he wasn’t able to shake off Haase, a driver change during the first pit stop for the Audi R8 gave Verstappen breathing room as he only stopped for fuel, not a driver swap.

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Verstappen, having built up a 32-second lead, did later pit for a driver change but stayed in the garage for 28 minutes as the team repaired a broken splitter on the #3.

Auer eventually rejoined the action and made his way through the lower classes to finish 39th overall.

Haas and his teammates Ben Green and Alexander Sims secured the win.

“It was just grandiose again, our duel out there,” Haase said. “Today it was a bit trickier, I must say. I didn’t feel completely comfortable because of my rear axle.

“Last time that felt a little better. We still have to work on that a little bit. B

“But he (Verstappen) was great again and drove very respectfully. Really handsome. Yes, I think it was another good show.

“Max just positioned himself perfectly each time. It always depends on which side you are on and how it works out in the end. And unfortunately, I was never in a position to take that little bit of momentum.”

Although the result didn’t go his way, Verstappen revealed he also enjoyed the battles during Sunday’s race.

“I did have fun today,” he said. “The car felt good, which I’m happy about. I was able to complete my stints, even in traffic, which was quite intense.

“I had battles with other GT3 cars, so in that respect it was good preparation for the 24-hour race. I’m as ready for it as I can be.

“The only thing is that I haven’t driven in the dark yet. I don’t think you can do any more than that.”

The Nürburgring 24 Hours will take place on the weekend of 16-17 May, with Verstappen having confirmed ahead of the season he planned to take part in the blue riband GT event.

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