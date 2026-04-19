Max Verstappen and Lucas Auer were dealt a blow in the Race 2 qualifier at the Nürburgring on Sunday as their Mercedes-AMG GT3 suffered front-end damage during Verstappen’s opening stint.

The four-time Formula 1 world champion had been leading by almost half a minute when he pitted just after 90 minutes into the four-hour race for an apparent driver change. However, the car was pushed into the garage as the Verstappen entry’s mechanics worked on an issue with the front end.

Max Verstappen Nürburgring GT3 front-end damage setback

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Lining up fifth on the grid after Lucas Auer’s epic lap in Top Qualifying, Verstappen was up to fourth within the first few corners. Dennis Marschall led the early running in the #45 Ferrari GT3.

Christopher Haase battled Marschall for the lead, the two trading blows before Verstappen overtook Preining for third and then Marschall for second.

The Red Bull driver was all over the back of Haase’s Audi R8 for the lead, stuck to his rear wing.

Verstappen took the lead just before the 30-minute mark, but he wasn’t able to shake off Haase. A few small mistakes from the Red Bull Formula 1 driver allowed Haase to stay close to him.

The Dutchman pitted at the 50-minute mark for a refuel, relinquishing the lead and coming out P2 behind Haase. But as Haase pitted, and handed the car over to Alexander Sims, Verstappen was back up in P1.

He was 32 seconds up but relinquished the lead when he pitted 93 minutes into the four-hour race to swap drivers. Verstappen out, Auer in.

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But as the drivers swapped seats, the #3’s mechanics focused on a huge gaping hole in the front of the Mercedes-AMG GT3. Losing time, Auer sat stationary as the team worked on the GT3.

The team confirmed a front splitter ‘defect’.

Ten minutes passed, 20, then after 28 minutes Auer left the pits in the #3 Mercedes. They were down in 87th place at the time.

He worked his way up through the field, up to 80th then 71st, then 59th, Auer was up to 49th with an hour remaining in the race. He was running 45th with 15 minutes to go.

Auer recovered to 39th but finished the race 6:49.280 minutes behind the Audi R8 race-winning team of Ben Green, Haase and Sims.

They won by just over 28.024 seconds ahead of second placed Patric Niederhauser, Luca Engstler Kempten and Mirko Bortolotti Trento in the Red Bull Lamborghini.

Sunday’s race began with a minute’s silence to honour Juha Miettinen, who passed away in a seven-car crash in Saturday’s Race 1.

Verstappen offered his condolences on social media.

“Shocked by what happened today…” he wrote.

“Motorsport is something we all love, but in times lie this it is a reminder of how dangerous it can be.

“Sending my heartfelt condolences to Juha’s family and loved ones.”

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