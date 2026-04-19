McLaren IndyCar driver Pato O’Ward has given up on his Formula 1 dream, not because of his age or his success in IndyCar, but because of F1’s new “Mario Kart” racing.

O’Ward remains a reserve driver for McLaren’s Formula 1 team, however, he’s no longer looking at the sport for a potential move.

Pato O’Ward rejects Formula 1 over 2026 rules

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After all, he doesn’t like the new regulations.

The Mexican racer has spent the last four seasons building his credentials as a reserve for McLaren while also racing in the IndyCar series for the Arrow McLaren team.

Taking part in at least one FP1 session in his four years as an F1 reserve, O’Ward has also raced his way onto the IndyCar season’s podium in two of his seven seasons with the McLaren squad.

Formula 1, though, was the dream.

But not anymore.

“Is Formula 1 still a dream?” the Mexican was asked by FOX Deportes.

O’Ward replied: “Every year it has changed more… honestly, the new Formula 1 cars — what the series has done has been a mistake. The truth is, when you look at them, they are artificial.

“The hunger I had to get to Formula 1 wasn’t for fame or money… it was because the cars were something impressive. Driving those cars was something impressive.

“You don’t want to be flipping a switch to say, ‘Oh, I’m going to press it to pass him artificially.’ It’s not Mario Kart; we’re racing here.

“Honestly, I have zero desire to be part of that.”

Formula 1’s new 2026 regulations have put the onus on electrical power with the engines running on a 50/50 split between electrical and combustion power.

It means super clipping and battery harvesting have become the key phrases, with the drivers relying on electronic overtaking boosts. It’s led to several drivers calling it “Mario Kart”, even with the “mushroom boost”.

And that’s now how O’Ward wants to go racing.

“I feel that right now, today, this is the best series for a driver who wants to race, here, in IndyCar… Formula 1 right now is an artificial show, and honestly, I have zero desire for it; it doesn’t grab my attention.”

But while O’Ward is done, his former IndyCar rival Colton Herta is pressing on with his F1 plans.

An IndyCar race winner, Herta is racing in Formula 2 this season with his eyes firmly set on a place on the F1 grid in the future.

He has also signed on with Cadillac as its reserve driver and will be in action at the Spanish GP in FP1, one of four FP1 sessions that will move him closer towards the necessary super licence points to race in F1.

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