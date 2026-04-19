Red Bull F1 driver Max Verstappen sees his preparations for the Nurburgring 24 Hours step up a level as he takes part in the second qualifier race at the Nordschleife on Sunday.

The first qualifying race on Saturday night was cancelled when Juha Miettinen, who was at the wheel of a BMW 325i, died as a result of a seven-car crash.

Watch Max Verstappen in action as he returns to the Nurburgring

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Just over 30 minutes into the race, it was red flagged following a crash that involved seven cars just prior to the Caracciola-Karussell.

Rescue operations commenced with the circuit blocked by the crash, and some competitors were forced to stop on track as ambulances were scrambled.

A bulletin from Race Control later confirmed that 66-year-old Miettinen died in the incident.

Verstappen offered his condolences on social media.

“Shocked by what happened today…” he wrote.

“Motorsport is something we all love, but in times lie this it is a reminder of how dangerous it can be.

“Sending my heartfelt condolences to Juha’s family and loved ones.”

Sunday’s second qualifying race will go ahead as planned with a minute’s silence held in memory of Miettinen during the grid formation for the race, which begins at 13:00 local time, noon in the UK.

Verstappen’s teammate Lucas Auer had been running ninth at the time of the accident.

Watch how Verstappen gets on in the livestream below…

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