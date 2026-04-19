Max Verstappen’s bid for Nürburgring 24 Hours qualifying pole was dealt a blow in the final minutes as late improvements shuffled him down the order.

The Red Bull F1 driver and his teammate had been running up in P1 but plummeted to 32 in the final 20 minutes.

Max Verstappen qualifying at the Nurburgring

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On a cold and grey morning at the Nürburgring Nordschleife, Verstappen had been sitting up in P1 heading into the final 20 minutes of the session before pulling into the pits.

As he sat stationary, he dropped down the order from first to third, before falling outside the top ten.

Christian Krognes in the Aston Martin put in a late effort to clinch pole position with an 8:18.515.

Verstappen and Auer were 40s off the pace with a fastest lap of 8:58.834.

“We just drove on a wet track,” Verstappen told his official website. “Hopefully it will get a bit drier, but there can always be some wet spots, and the grass is still wet.

“So you have to be a bit more careful when going offline and overtaking cars. It is good for me to experience all the conditions.”

More to follow with ‘Top Qualifying’ to come…

The onboard of the fasted lap by max pic.twitter.com/G7zgTtHNdQ — Ana 🦁 (@maxvcalloway) April 19, 2026

The second of two four-hour Nurburgring 24 Hours qualifier races is scheduled to begin at 1300 local time in Germany.

The first was cancelled on Saturday night after a seven-car crash resulted in the death of Juha Miettinen.

Despite efforts from paramedics, the BMW driver was declared dead in the circuit medical centre.

“Shocked by what happened today…” Verstappen wrote on social media.

“Motorsport is something we all love, but in times lie this it is a reminder of how dangerous it can be.

“Sending my heartfelt condolences to Juha’s family and loved ones.”

The six other drivers involved in the incident were treated either at the medical centre of transferred to nearby hospital for precautionary checks, though none are in a life-threatening condition.

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