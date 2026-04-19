Jean Alesi may have misjudged Ferrari before, but this time he believes they finally have a “real” contender.

Despite claiming a solitary win during his five seasons with Ferrari, French racer Alesi was a fan favourite amongst the Tifosi. And one they have continued to exalt.

Jean Alesi praises Ferrari ‘real’ Formula 1 car start

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As such Alesi’s predictions about Ferrari, and how its season could pan out, has been taken as fact with fans pinning their hopes on his words.

But it hasn’t always been right.

In fact, with no championship silverware since 2008, Alesi’s predictions have often been very, very wrong.

The Frenchman admits this.

“In the beginning, I suffered because I said we had found something,” Alesi told Racing365News. “At the end of the season, when they asked me how the Ferrari year had gone.

“I said, a catastrophe. It was a catastrophe, but I didn’t say anything wrong. I just told the facts.”

Today, though, he’s confident in his confidence.

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“And I am now very satisfied with the way they start the season, because they started with a real Ferrari car. I am very impressed,” he insisted.

Ferrari is currently second in the Constructors’ Championship, the team’s three grands prix podiums adding to its tally of 90 points.

That is, however, 45 behind Mercedes, who won all three of the grands prix and the opening Sprint in China.

Although the Ferrari is able to attack Mercedes W17 off the line with its alleged smaller turbo, as soon as Mercedes car break the one-second overtake barrier, Ferrari cannot keep up with its pace.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc has managed two podiums this season, with Lewis Hamilton bagging his first in red at the Chinese Grand Prix.

Alesi has warned against writing off the seven-time world champion even though he trails both Mercedes drivers, Kimi Antonelli and George Russell, as well as his own teammate.

“Definitely,” says Alesi. “He has won seven world titles. It’s still fine for him to be part of the development of a big project, even if it’s difficult. The season is still very young and he always feels good.”

“The Italian press criticised him at one point, and that was not justified, but again we saw in China and Melbourne that he is there, you know.

“Charles is Charles. Charles is highly regarded in my eyes as a driver. Max and Charles are the top for me.”

Both Ferrari and Red Bull may be assisted in their battle against Mercedes by Formula 1’s engine Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities, which is expected to come into play after Miami.

If they are deemed to be lacking to the Mercedes PU, they will be given scope to develop the power unit to close the gap.

“It’s a long championship,” said Alesi.

“It’s all about the development of the car, which is now better than most other cars, but a little less than Mercedes. But they have competitors like McLaren, who have the same engine as Mercedes and have won the championship in the last two years. So it will be a difficult battle in development.

“And don’t forget Red Bull. They have Max Verstappen… and Max is Max!”

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