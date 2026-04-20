Nurburgring racer stripped of licence after ‘immediate DSQ’ over safety breach

Racing driver Oleksandr Kosohov has been stripped of his Nordschleife racing licence following a serious safety breach at the Nurburgring last weekend.

Kosohov, driving a Porsche Cayman GT4 CS for the Muhlner Motorsport team, was clocked doing 201 kilometres per hour (130mph) – 81km/h over the speed limit of 120km/h (74mph) – in a double yellow flag zone at the German circuit.

Nurburgring racer loses licence after 201km/h speed limit breach

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The race authorities took a dim view of the incident, revoking Kosohov’s DNP licence, which is required for drivers to compete at the Nordschleife.

A stewards’ report read: “Car #999 failed to respect the double yellow flag signal by travelling at 201 km/h.

“The decision is a 95-second stop-and-go time penalty in the next race after the first lap, immediate disqualification of the driver from the event and a general withdrawal of the DPN licence.”

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The action at the Nurburgring last weekend was marred by the death of Juha Miettinen, who was killed in a multi-car accident in the early stages of the first four-hour qualifier race on Saturday evening.

The race was not resumed with cars running black ribbons on Sunday as a mark of respect to Miettinen.

The qualifiers saw Max Verstappen, the Red Bull driver and four-time F1 world champion, make his latest appearance at the Nordschleife ahead of his debut in the Nurburgring 24 Hours next month.

Verstappen and teammate Lucas Auer picked up a three-place grid penalty for the first race after the latter made contact while attempting to overtake another car.

After qualifying fifth for Sunday’s race, the pair were in the hunt for victory before extensive repairs to the front splitter saw them lose 28 minutes in the pit lane.

Verstappen and Auer were eventually classified in 39th place.

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