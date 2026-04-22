Honda says it has been working closely with Aston Martin to “enhance our countermeasures” ahead of the resumption of the F1 2026 season at the Miami Grand Prix.

Aston Martin has endured a troubled start to the new season, failing to score a point across the opening three races in Australia, China and Japan.

Honda and Aston Martin working to ‘enhance countermeasures’

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The team has been hamstrung by severe vibrations from Honda’s F1 2026 engine, with team principal Adrian Newey airing concerns in Melbourne that drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll risk “permanent nerve damage” by driving too many laps consecutively.

Honda deployed what it described as “countermeasures” to its vibration problem for its home race in Suzuka, with the fixes appearing to work in Friday practice.

However, the countermeasures were not used in qualifying and the race due to reliability concerns.

Alonso went on to record Aston Martin’s first race finish of 2026 in Japan, coming home a lapped 18th.

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The cancellations of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian grands prix has created a five-week gap in the calendar between Japan and Miami, buying Aston Martin and Honda time to resolve their early season woes.

And Shintaro Orihara, Honda’s trackside general manager and chief engineer, has revealed that both parties have put the April break to good use with team and engine partner working together to “enhance our countermeasures” ahead of Miami.

In a clip posted to social media by Honda, Orihara said: “As you know, the Bahrain Grand Prix and Saudi Arabian Grand Prix were postponed, but that doesn’t mean that the work has stopped.

“After the Japanese Grand Prix, Aston Martin Aramco Formula 1 Team members and Honda Racing Corporation have been working together at HRC Research and Development Centre in Sakura, about three hours from Tokyo.

“We have been working against the clock to enhance our countermeasures and the work will keep continuing as we approach the next F1 race in Miami.

“We know that things will take time, but we will keep working hard together.”

Alonso gave positive feedback on the fixes to the vibrations at Suzuka, claiming the car felt “80 per cent better” in practice compared to his experiences of pre-season testing and the first two races of F1 2026.

The 44-year-old, who arrived late in Japan after attending the birth of his first child, did not appear to be aware that the fixes had been removed when he spoke to media after qualifying.

Addressing the vibration issue on Saturday at Suzuka, Alonso said: “It’s still the biggest limiting factor.

“Yesterday, to be honest, the car felt completely normal. Nearly no vibration.

“I was very positive this morning [but] I jump in the car and I have the same vibrations as ever.

“And we didn’t change anything, so that was a little bit difficult to understand.

“We are going through all the changes we did overnight to make sure that there is something yesterday on the car that is helping the vibrations.

“It seems like a bit of a random thing, so let’s see tomorrow if we have a lucky day.”

Asked if Friday practice in Japan was the first time he had felt no vibrations from the AMR26, Alonso replied: “Yeah, yeah.

“[Compared to] testing and the first two races, yesterday was definitely 80 per cent better.”

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