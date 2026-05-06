Wednesday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Sky F1 making a new contract announcement and an update on Adrian Newey after it emerged that the Aston Martin team principal was treated in hospital.

Let’s fly through the day’s main headlines at the speed of light…

Sky F1 extends Formula 1 deal until 2034

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Sky Sports has announced that it will retain the live F1 broadcast rights in the United Kingdom and Ireland until 2034.

Sky F1 was launched ahead of the 2012 season after the broadcaster took over the rights from the BBC.

Highlights of every race and live coverage of the British Grand Prix will remain free to air under the terms of the new deal.

Read more: Sky F1 makes major announcement after Miami Grand Prix

Adrian Newey ‘mostly working from home’ after illness forces hospital visit

Aston Martin team principal Adrian Newey is said to be ‘mostly working from home’ after a recent illness reportedly saw him hospitalised.

The Mail has claimed that Newey recently required hospital treatment after ‘a bout of illness.’

The 67-year-old has not attended a race since the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on March 8.

Read more: Adrian Newey health update after ‘illness’ treated in hospital

James Hinchcliffe: Ferrari broke ‘number one rule’ at Miami Grand Prix

Ferrari broke the “number one rule of engineering” by introducing so many upgrades at the Miami Grand Prix.

That is the opinion of former IndyCar driver and F1 pundit James Hinchcliffe, who says the sheer amount of new parts would have clouded the picture for the team.

Ferrari took 11 separate new parts to Miami in what was described by team principal Fred Vasseur as “a package and a half.”

Read more: McLaren’s ‘sneaky’ trick as Ferrari breaks the ‘number one’ rule – James Hinchcliffe

Juan Pablo Montoya calls for Max Verstappen penalty points over F1 2026 criticism

Former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya believes Max Verstappen should face “consequences” for his repeated criticism of the F1 2026 rules.

Verstappen has been the most fierce critic of the new regulations among the drivers, memorably likening the new-look F1 to “Formula E on steroids” during pre-season testing in February.

Montoya says the FIA should “park him” for a race by adding penalty points to Verstappen’s licence and triggering a one-race ban.

Read more: ‘Park him’ – Montoya calls for Verstappen punishment over F1 complaints

Lewis Hamilton to avoid Ferrari simulator ahead of Canadian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton has vowed to avoid using the Ferrari simulator ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix due to a lack of correlation with the real world.

The seven-time world champion said the SF-26 felt “different” on track in Miami last weekend compared to the simulator.

Hamilton revealed that he also did not use the simulator ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix, where he claimed the first podium finish of his Ferrari career by coming home third.

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Read more: Lewis Hamilton ditches Ferrari simulator ahead of Canadian GP over correlation concerns