Two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Busch has died suddenly, with a joint statement released by NASCAR and Richard Childress Racing.

The 41-year-old had been hospitalised this week with an undisclosed medical concern, which was confirmed earlier on Thursday.

Kyle Busch death confirmed by NASCAR and Richard Childress Racing

NASCAR has issued a statement, together with the family of Kyle Busch and his team, Richard Childress Racing, confirming his death.

“On behalf of the Busch family, everyone at Richard Childress Racing, and all of NASCAR, we are devastated to announce the sudden and tragic passing of Kyle Busch,” read the statement.

“Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch. A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation.

“He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled, and he cared deeply about the sport and fans.

“Throughout a career that spanned more than two decades, Kyle set records in national series wins, won championships at NASCAR’s highest level and fostered the next generation of drivers as an owner in the Truck Series.

“His sharp wit and competitive spirit sparked a deep emotional connection with race fans of every age, creating the proud and loyal ‘Rowdy Nation.’

“Our thoughts are with Samantha, Brexton and Lennix, Kyle and Samantha’s parents, Kurt and all of Kyle’s family, Richard and Judy Childress, everyone at Richard Childress Racing, his teammates, friends, and fans. NASCAR lost a giant of the sport today, far too soon.

“During this incredibly difficult time, we ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy and continue to keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Further updates will be shared as appropriate.”

10 days ago, during a race at Watkins Glen, Busch had asked his team to find a doctor to meet him when he climbed out of his car. The details of this, and his hospitalisation, have not been made public.

Earlier on Thursday, a statement was posted to Busch’s social media accounts, confirming his illness: “Kyle has experienced a severe illness resulting in hospitalization.

“He is currently undergoing treatment and will not compete in any of his scheduled activities this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. We ask for understanding and privacy as our family navigates this situation.”

During his time in NASCAR, Busch became one of America’s most high-profile stock car drivers, winning the 2009 NASCAR Nationwide Series and becoming a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion in 2015 and ’19.

The Nevada native began his NASCAR career in 2003 and holds the record for the most wins in a season across the top three series as he won 24 races in 2010.

Becoming the series youngest-ever pole winner at 19 years old at the California Speedway in 2005, he is also the only driver in NASCAR history to have at least 60 wins in each of NASCAR’s top three series. His last Cup Series win came in June 2023, while last weekend saw him take victory in the Craftsman Truck Series at Dover Motor Speedway.

Busch is survived by his parents, his wife, Samantha, and his two children: his four-year-old daughter, Lennix, and son, Brexton, who turned 11 on Monday.

We are saddened and heartbroken to share the news of the passing of Kyle Busch, a two-time Cup champion and one of our sport’s greatest and fiercest drivers. He was 41 years old. We extend our deepest condolences to the Busch family, Richard Childress Racing and the entire… pic.twitter.com/FARIF6OKrw — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 21, 2026

PlanetF1.com would like to extend its deepest sympathies and condolences to the family and friends of Kyle Busch.