Lance Stroll F1 salary hinted at in Aston Martin company accounts

Company accounts lodged in the UK have offered some hints as to Lance Stroll’s salary from Aston Martin under his latest contract agreement.

The Canadian driver is in the invidious position of having a snapshot of his financial situation become a matter of public record through the UK’s Companies House.

Companies House records offer hints on Lance Stroll salary

Under the latest company accounts filed with Companies House in the UK, related party transactions offer some clues into the salary paid to Lance Stroll for the F1 2024 season.

While ballpark figures are frequently the topic of paddock whispers, which can be gently nudged in the correct direction by sources in the know, driver salaries are, in general, not matters in the public domain.

But this situation is slightly different for Lance Stroll at Aston Martin, who is the son of a named director, L S Strulovich (Lawrence Stroll) at the AMR GP company, a subsidiary of AMR Performance Group Limited.

While there are exemptions from a requirement to disclose transactions with other group companies, on the grounds of each company party being wholly owned within the Group, AMR GP is in contract with Golden Eagle Racing Limited, the company which houses the racing activities of Lance Stroll’s racing activities.

For the F1 2024 season, Golden Eagle Racing Ltd. was paid $12.3 million dollars, an increase from a figure of $5,608,000 from 2023.

Simplistically, this would suggest that Stroll’s salary essentially doubled from 2023 to ’24, but there are a number of considerations to take into account as to why this figure may not represent the true picture.

While Stroll’s contract was renegotiated for 2024, meaning the figure was revised upwards to bring him in line with other drivers of similar market value once his experience and proven ability are taken into account, it’s important to note that the figure paid out to Golden Eagle Racing Ltd. is for Stroll’s provision of services.

To that end, this means that service providers to Stroll himself are quite likely paid out of this figure, with personnel such as his management, personal trainers, physiotherapists, and consultants for areas such as fitness, wellness, and nutrition, also likely to receive their remuneration from Stroll’s company.

It’s therefore difficult to glean what Stroll’s exact salary actually is, but 2024 likely did mark a significant uptick in his take-home pay, considering the large rise in the headline figure from 2023.

While Stroll’s teammate Fernando Alonso does not have his financial details published in the same report, due to not being a family member of a director, one benefit the Spaniard does enjoy is revealed through the company accounts.

Under the terms of the sponsorship agreement between AMR GP and Aston Martin Lagonda, both drivers receive one fleet vehicle free of charge.

This arrangement is expected to continue “for the life of the contract and is not expected to materially affect the financial position and performance of the Company. One of the racing drivers is an immediate family member of one of the Company’s key management personnel”.

Aston Martin itself also received $500,000 in sponsorship income from Stroll’s racing company.

Even if Stroll did pocket the entirety of the gross figure revealed through the accounts, his salary would place him in the middle of the mooted salaries enjoyed by the rest of the grid.

Assuming a maximum figure of $12 million, Stroll’s figure would match the reported figure paid by Alpine to Pierre Gasly in 2025, and places him ahead of rivals such as Esteban Ocon at Haas ($6 million), Nico Hulkenberg at Sauber ($5 million), and Alex Albon ($3 million).

However, Stroll’s figures pale into insignificance compared to suggested figures of $19 million for Carlos Sainz at Williams, or George Russell’s new Mercedes contract, which sources have indicated to PlanetF1.com has seen his salary increase to around £30 million per annum.

F1 contracts and salaries

Reported F1 2025 driver salaries

[Based on combined reported 2024 earnings and media claims of 2025 salaries]

Max Verstappen Red Bull $75 million

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari $57 million

Lando Norris McLaren $35 million

Fernando Alonso Aston Martin $27.5 million

Charles Leclerc Ferrari $27 million

Oscar Piastri McLaren $25.9 million

George Russell Mercedes $23 million

Carlos Sainz Williams $19 million

Pierre Gasly Alpine $12 million

Esteban Ocon Haas $6 million

Nico Hulkenberg Sauber $5 million

Alex Albon Williams $3 million

Lance Stroll Aston Martin $3 million

Liam Lawson Red Bull $3 million

Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls $3 million

Kimi Antonelli Mercedes $2 million

Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber $2 million

Oliver Bearman Haas $1 million

Jack Doohan Alpine $500,000 – $1 million

Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls $500,000 – $1 million

