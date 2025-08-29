Lance Stroll provides health update after major Dutch GP crash

Lance Stroll has stated that he’s “all good” after a major crash during Free Practice 2 ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix saw his Aston Martin AMR25 shattered at the Turn 3 wall.

Stroll recently underwent surgery for a wrist injury sustained several years ago in a bicycling accident, prompting many onlookers to wonder if he hadn’t hurt himself once again in much the same way Daniel Ricciardo did in 2023.

Lance Stroll issues “all good” after major Turn 3 practice crash

Free Practice 2 for the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix got underway beneath a sky laden with ominous clouds threatening to throw the session into chaos with rain, but the only stoppages came as a result of some major spins.

The first was that of Lance Stroll.

Heading into the banked Turn 3 during his initial fast runs, Stroll’s Aston Martin AMR25 looked extremely unsteady. That unsteadiness was confirmed when the Canadian driver ultimately lost control, cracking the right side of his car into the SAFER barrier lining the track.

Stroll immediately radioed in to the team to inform them that “I’m fine,” though his AMR25 looked to be anything but, its right-side tyres wrenched loose and the right side of the car crumpled.

The wreck was gnarly enough that Max Verstappen, who was the first driver to drive past the scene, was prompted to radio in to his team, “Is he okay with his hands? I saw, like, how he hit the wall.”

More on Lance Stroll:

👉 Lawrence Stroll: How the Aston Martin F1 owner made his $3.9 billion fortune

👉 The surprise data trait which connects Lance Stroll to multi-time World Champions

Verstappen was likely not the only onlooker to raise concern. Two years ago, during FP2 for the Dutch GP, AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo lost control at that very same corner while trying to avoid a spinning Oscar Piastri. Ricciardo collided with the wall, breaking a bone in his hand in the process.

Before the 2023 season, too, Lance Stroll broke both of his wrists during a cycling accident. He required surgery on the right wrist and significant rehabilitation on the left; though he was able to make a return to F1 shortly after, those injuries left him with a chronic issue that saw him withdraw from the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix in order to undergo a minor surgical procedure.

Speaking to F1TV after Free Practice 2, Stroll assured interviewers that he is “all good.”

“Just a little lock-up, and then from there I was just a passenger,” Stroll said by way of explanation. “Just one of those things.”

He continued, “We looked competitive all the way throughout the day, and again Fernando now in FP2.

“I think we’re in a good spot; let’s see what we can do tomorrow.”

Stroll was referring to his teammate Fernando Alonso, who rounded out FP2 in second just behind pacesetter Lando Norris, a mere 0.087s in arrears.

Asked if he felt it could be possible to qualify on the first few rows in Saturday’s qualifying session, Stroll replied, “I think so; it looks that way for sure.”

Stroll was the quicker of the two Astons in FP1, sitting third on the timing charts just ahead of Alonso.

While there’s still one additional practice session to go before qualifying, the Aston Martin duo looks to be in good shape for a competitive weekend. But on Stroll’s side of the garage, it’ll be a long night of repairs before that can happen.

Read next: Dutch GP: Norris sees off Alonso threat as Stroll crashes hard in FP2