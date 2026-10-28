Lando Norris has seen his new LN4 Fusion junior team selected to compete in Formula 2 from next season.

Norris co-founded the junior team in September, having acquired assets from the existing AIX Racing outfit, to compete across multiple junior series.

Lando Norris co-founded LN4 Fusion receives Formula 2 approval

The reigning World Champion has sought to have an imprint across the junior motorsport ladder, from his LN Racing Kart outfit which has now extended all the way through to the final rung before Formula 1.

Norris co-founded the LN4 Fusion team alongside an investment group, led by Dan Richards, purchasing selected assets from AIX Racing with a view of competing in junior motorsport as soon as 2027.

AIX had already been competing in Formula 2 this season, but LN4 Fusion has now been confirmed to complete the Formula 2 grid for at least the next three seasons, as the series maintains a 22-car grid.

“We received strong interest from teams around the world for this new three-year cycle, underlining the strength and appeal of our Championship,” said Formula 2 CEO, Bruno Michel.

“We have retained 10 of our current teams, who have consistently demonstrated their commitment to providing the best possible environment for young drivers to prepare for Formula 1.

“I am also pleased to welcome LN4 Fusion to the grid. They will bring considerable expertise, and I am confident they will make a valuable contribution to the Championship.”

LN4 Fusion will also have entries across Italian and German Formula 4, Formula Regional and Formula 3, while it works on a separate testing process to secure entry into the British Formula 4 Championship.

This comes with the team creating its own driver development programme, run by ADD Management, which also manages Norris, with the aim of offering promising drivers financial backing on a potential route to Formula 1.

Veteran team boss Rene Rosin will operate as team principal, while Dan Hazlewood will oversee its team operations in the UK.

More about the long, difficult path to Formula 1

How to become an F1 driver: Money, dedication, talent and more

F1 driver contracts: What is the contract status of every driver on the 2026 grid?

Norris is personally funding the LN4 Legacy programme, and the McLaren driver saying in September: “I’ve been really lucky to have some amazing people around me throughout my career, and I know that getting to Formula 1 takes so much more than just talent.

“You need the right people around you, the right support and the right opportunities at the right time. That’s what these two projects are all about.

“LN4 Fusion is about building a race team that can compete with the best in junior motorsport, with great people and a great environment for drivers to develop.

“The LN4 Legacy Programme is about helping talented young drivers get opportunities they might not otherwise have.

“For me, they naturally fit together. I want to help create opportunities for the next generation, both on and off the track, and hopefully make a real difference to young drivers coming through the sport.”

Read next: Isack Hadjar warned over Max Verstappen team orders after Red Bull radio row