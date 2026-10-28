Isack Hadjar could be in for a talking-to from Red Bull after initially refusing to move over for Max Verstappen at the United States GP.

But when the order was reiterated, “this is what we’re doing”, the Frenchman gave way to his teammate.

Isack Hadjar initially refused team orders at US GP

Hadjar lined up third on the Circuit of the Americas grid, but lost positions off the line as he was swamped by the Ferrari teammates.

Red Bull opted to put its two drivers on different strategies, which meant Verstappen, who was on a two-stopper and pitted on Lap 13, caught up with Hadjar, who had yet to pit.

The Frenchman was told to move aside at Turn 12.

Hadjar initially objected as he was worried that he would lose time in the orchestrated move.

But when his race engineer Richard Wood reiterated the order, Hadjar moved over.

Hadjar: “I don’t want to lose race time. I can’t let [Verstappen] by. Sorry.”

Wood: “No, mate, this is what we’re doing.”

Verstappen passed Hadjar at Turn 15 and finished the Grand Prix in third place, while the Frenchman was sixth.

Coulthard, commentating on F1TV, said of that: “Let’s just remind you of the rules of engagement!”

According to the Scot, Red Bull’s use of team orders in Verstappen’s favour was the correct call given the four-time world champion’s track record.

As for Hadjar, he reckons there could be a talking-to coming his way.

“It may seem a bit harsh,” he continued, “but he is a serial winner, and one thing he knows is how you swap cars.

“Isack’s having a good weekend, but he’ll be getting his wrists wrapped for that one.

“[He won’t have that debate] ever again, ever, ever, ever. For a moment, he was having an out-of-body experience and forgot who his employers are.”

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Speaking to the media after the Grand Prix, Hadjar was asked to explain what happened in that moment.

“In the end, he’s coming by like a bullet behind me, and it’s a confusing situation for both of us,” Hadjar explained. “And then I let him by.

“But you know, I’m making him lose time because he’s in my dirty air. I’m losing time because I have to let him by, and that’s because we did not anticipate it was an easy.”

Hadjar, who missed three Grand Prix weekends with a wrist fracture, is seventh in the Drivers’ Championship on 105 points, 131 behind Verstappen, who is P4.

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