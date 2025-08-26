Lando Norris believes he has become “the most complete driver I’ve ever been”, as he gears up to do battle for the World Championship with his McLaren team-mate.

Norris heads into the final 10 races just nine points behind Oscar Piastri in the Drivers’ standings, with the statistics suggesting it will be the McLaren duo going head-to-head for glory come season’s end.

Lando Norris: ‘I’ve learned a lot of things’ as F1 career progresses

While the Briton was the closest challenger to Max Verstappen’s crown last season, the points gap the Red Bull driver accrued in the first half of the year made a title battle unlikely.

Coming into this season, McLaren has proven itself to be the class of the field as Norris and Piastri have fought for victory in the majority of the races so far this year.

After the McLaren pair collided at the Canadian Grand Prix, Norris reset himself and has since dropped only nine points – scoring 99 out of a possible 108 points to reduce his arrears in the Drivers’ standings.

Having experienced a title chase last season, Norris believes he is in a better place to challenge this time around, having gained crucial experience in his battles with Verstappen last year.

“Nothing makes my life feel different, it’s just your preparedness for this moment, for this battle,” Norris said to RACER.

“From a racing side, I’ve learned a lot of things. Just generally more experience.

“What comes with experience is just dealing with more situations, going through more things, understanding your team better, them understanding you better. So naturally, you’re just more prepared for any situation.

“You’re more prepared, but the second part is actually being a better driver on top of that.

“Can you actually drive the car quicker? Can you save the tyres in a better way? Which are normally the harder things, I would say. But also, especially for Oscar [Piastri], in his third year of Formula 1, a lot of that just comes with experience, too.

“I think I’m going to say it in every interview I do, probably from now on – maybe not ever – but I feel now more like the most complete driver I’ve ever been. I feel like I’m ready to tackle more challenges, and all of these things.

“It doesn’t necessarily make it easier, though. You’re still racing the best drivers in the world who can drive the car just as quick as you. So it doesn’t make things easier, but you’re just more prepared. And I think at times, that just allows you to show more of your potential.”

